Observing the rise and fall of public satisfaction with Jokowi’s performance over the past 3 years, SMRC version





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Level of public satisfaction on the performance of President Joko Widodo captured by polling agency Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (CISM) recently, was one of the highest in the last three years. SMRC Director of Research Deni Irvani revealed based on public satisfaction with the President’s performance Jokowi three years ago or to be precise in May 2020, it reached 66.3%. Then May 2023 or three years later, level of public satisfaction on the performance of President Jokowi climbed to 79.7%. “So if we look at the ‘heads’ and ‘tails’, you can see that public satisfaction with the president’s performance in general has fallen from 66.3% in the May 2020 survey to 79.7% in the latest survey from May 23-24, 2023,” Deni said at a press conference on Sunday (5/28/2023). Also read: SMRC survey: Level of public confidence in Jokowi’s performance 79.6% During these three years, of course, there were fluctuations. One of the lowest points occurred in October 2020. Deni explained that one of the influential factors was a series of protests against the Omnibus Law in major cities in Indonesia. There was an incident that injured residents in the incident. “As of October 2020 (the level of public confidence in Jokowi’s performance) is quite low, namely 63.2% are satisfied,” said Deni. “At that time there were indeed many protests everywhere against the Jobs Creation Act and the level of security was of concern as a number of protesters were injured at that time, so the response from the public to government performance has declined,” he continued. Read also : Claiming to often meet Jokowi, Ganjar: he is my mentor One of the lowest points occurred between mid-June 2021 and mid-2022. According to Deni, one of the factors is the strong narrative of extending the presidential term to three terms. This issue is less popular in the public eye, thus reducing the level of public trust in Jokowi’s government.

