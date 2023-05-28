Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament

INVC NEWS

New Delhi – : The new Parliament was recently dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The inauguration ceremony was held with great pomp and splendor, marked by Vedic rituals and a Sarva Dharma prayer. The esteemed presence of Lok Sabha President Om Birla added significance to the occasion. This article looks at the details of the inauguration, the reactions of the different political parties and the symbolic importance of the new Parliament.

Introduction

The inauguration of the new parliament marks an important milestone in India’s democratic journey. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, renowned for his transformative vision, took the lead in establishing this new architectural marvel. The dedication of the building with Vedic rituals and the Sarva Dharma prayer highlights the essence of unity and inclusiveness that Parliament represents.

Boycott by opposition parties

However, despite the grandeur of the occasion, some opposition parties chose to boycott the investiture ceremony. Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party were among those who abstained. On the other hand, parties like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) have expressed their support for the event. This difference of opinion reflects the political polarization surrounding the new Parliament building.

The seating arrangement

The new Parliament has an impressive seating arrangement, accommodating 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha. This expansion allows for the representation of a wider and more diverse range of voices in the legislative process. The seating arrangement testifies to the evolving nature of Indian democracy.

Inauguration ceremony

The inauguration ceremony began with a puja, a traditional Hindu worship ritual, which lasted about an hour. Prime Minister Modi, along with Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla, participated in the havan-puja with utmost reverence and devotion. The air rang with the enchanting sound of Vedic mantras as the sacred fire sparkled, symbolizing the new beginning for the country’s legislative landscape. The havan-puja program was a powerful demonstration of the deeply rooted spiritual and cultural traditions that underpin Indian society.

Cult of Sengol

After the completion of the havan, Prime Minister Modi paid homage to Sengol, object of veneration. Sengol holds immense importance in Tamil culture and symbolizes prosperity and well-being. After Sengol’s installation in parliament, Prime Minister Modi sought the blessing of the Adhyanam saints of Tamil Nadu. This act of adoration and reverence demonstrates the harmonious blending of diverse cultural elements in the new Parliament Building.

Unique materials and symbolism

The construction of the new Parliament required the collection of unique materials from various parts of the country. Teak wood from Nagpur, sandstone from Sarmathura in Rajasthan, carpet from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, bamboo wood from Agartala and Ashoka symbol from Aurangabad and Jaipur in Maharashtra were used to create this architectural marvel. This integration of materials from different regions symbolizes the unity and diversity of India.

A proud day for the country

The arrival of Prime Minister Modi inside the new Parliament to install Sengol in the Lok Sabha was greeted with enthusiasm and excitement. He expressed his immense pride in witnessing this historic moment for the country. To commemorate the occasion, Prime Minister Modi also unveiled a new coin worth Rs 75, which features an image of the new parliament. This coin, struck exclusively for this event, will serve as a tangible reminder of this important milestone.

Presence of dignitaries

The Sarvadharma Sabha, a gathering of dignitaries from various walks of life, added extra significance to the inauguration ceremony. Prime Minister Modi, along with cabinet ministers and chief ministers from different states, participated in this multi-religious congregation. Religious leaders from Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, Sikhs and other faiths offered their prayers, fostering an environment of harmony and inclusion.

Sarvadharma Sabha

The Sarvadharma Sabha not only included prayers but also involved scholars and teachers of different religions who shared their thoughts on their respective religions. It was a platform to promote interfaith dialogue and understanding, showcasing India’s rich cultural mosaic. Prime Minister Modi, Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla and the entire Union Cabinet were present on the auspicious occasion.

Worker recognition

In recognition of their efforts, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the workers involved in building the new parliament. Their dedication and expertise brought the vision of a modern and functional legislative complex to life. Their tireless work deserves appreciation and recognition as they have helped shape the future of India.

Conclusion

The inauguration of the new Parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks a watershed moment in India’s democratic journey. The dedication ceremony, with its Vedic rituals and Sarva Dharma prayer, symbolizes unity and inclusiveness. The boycott by some opposition parties highlights the polarization of Indian politics. The seating arrangements, the puja, the worship of Sengol and the presence of dignitaries reflect the diverse fabric of Indian society. The new parliament is a testament to India’s progress, symbolizing the country’s democracy, unity and rich cultural heritage.

FAQs

1. What is the new Parliament dedicated to? The new parliament is dedicated to the nation, symbolizing India’s progress and democratic values.

2. Which opposition parties boycotted the inauguration? The Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party boycotted the inauguration ceremony.

3. How many members can the new Lok Sabha accommodate? The new Lok Sabha can accommodate 888 members.

4. What rituals were performed during the inauguration ceremony? The inauguration ceremony involved a puja, a havan and the worship of Sengol.

5. Who were the dignitaries present at the Sarvadharma Sabha? The Sarvadharma Sabha witnessed the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ministers and chief ministers from different states, as well as religious leaders from various faiths.