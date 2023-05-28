DeSantiss’ soft start to 2024 race delights Trump but battle not over | Ron DeSantis





Never work with animals, children or selfish space billionaires. There’s a lesson Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida learned the hard way when he used the Elon Musks Twitter Spaces social media platform to announce his candidacy for President of the United States.

Thousands of listeners were greeted by long silences, eerie snatches of music and the sound of Musk, the would-be kingmaker of the American right, muttering that the waiters are a little tense. The glitch was soon described as a DeSaster, one of the most embarrassing campaign fiascos in memory.

No one was happier than Donald Trump, who sees DeSantis as his main rival for the Republican nomination in 2024. But for those in the party looking for an alternative to the disgraced former president, it has fueled concern over the great match temperament of his putative rivals and encouraged them to look for other options. No one is ruling out DeSantis, but he enters the race weakened and in a large, scattered field of lesser candidates that Trump now dominates.

The DeSantiss launch was horrible; Trump’s comments are crazy, tweeted Bill Kristol, founding director of Defending Democracy Together who served in the Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush administrations. Don’t all normal Republican elected officials and donors think the party can (and should!) do better?

The Grand Old Party has transformed since Trump staged a relatively lo-tech campaign launch by walking down an escalator at Trump Tower in New York in 2015. The famed businessman quickly energized supporters of the grassroots, rocked the Republican establishment and prevailed in the primary election against a divided opposition.

Eight years later, Trump, now 76 and the subject of a myriad of criminal investigations, has once again established himself as the undisputed favorite for the Republican nomination. He has spent the months since launching his own campaign working to destroy former ascendant DeSantis, 44, who has tried to stay above the fray.

In the end, Trump failed to eliminate the man he calls Ron DeSanctimonious from the race, but cast doubt on his record, personality and loyalty. The governor has done himself no favors by giving mixed messages about US support for Ukraine, initiating a thankless fight with Disney and failing to impress at in-person meetings.

Last month, when DeSantis traveled overseas on a trade mission and met with business leaders in London, the Politico website quoted attendees saying he looked bored and stared at his feet and described it as awful and underpowered. One reportedly said: “It really was a bit like watching a politician at the state level. I wouldn’t be surprised if [people in attendance] walked out thinking it wasn’t the guy.

Far from closing the gap on Trump on a book tour, DeSantis has instead seen him widen to 30 percentage points or more in some opinion polls. Some of its potential donors expressed buyer remorse and suspended their financial support.

Joe Walsh, a former Republican congressman from Illinois, said: Everyone thought it was a two-horse race; it’s a one-horse race. The Republican establishment, the Republican donors, the Republican media, everyone wants Trump gone so they all pinned their hopes on DeSantis and now it’s gotten pretty shaky over the last four months because the more people learn to know him, they do not like him.

Walsh, who challenged Trump in the 2020 primaries, added: You’re going to see a bunch of people come in now because they think DeSantis is weak so they want to be number two.

This week’s chaotic campaign launch only reinforced the idea that DeSantis was hyped as a Trump killer and peaked too soon. But there is a constituency of Republicans who don’t want to go back to twice impeached and once indicted Trump, especially after disappointing midterm election results. They crave another choice to face Joe Biden.

Art Cullen, editor of the Storm Lake Times in Iowa, which is hosting the first Republican caucuses early next year, said: I was speaking this morning with a retired moderate Republican schoolteacher from the West End. ‘Iowa and she doesn’t like the meanness of Trump and DeSantis, so she’s looking for an alternative. Whether it’s Tim Scott or Asa Hutchinson or Chris Sununu, who knows?

Ambitious Republicans smell of blood. This week, Tim Scott, the only black Republican senator, threw his hat into the ring with a mark of optimism that contrasted with the dark rhetoric of Trump and DeSantis. But Scott, 57, has just 1% support among registered Republicans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

He joined fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley, a former state governor and Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations. The 51-year-old pointed to her relative youth compared to Biden and Trump as well as her background as the daughter of two Indian immigrants. She draws about 4% support among Republican voters.

Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott and Nikki Haley have been reluctant to denounce Trump, who maintains a lock on the basis of parties. Photography: Evan Vucci/AP

Notably DeSantis, Scott and Haley have been reluctant to speak out against Trump directly, preferring to let allies do the dirty work or make oblique remarks about ending a culture of loss or embracing greatness over grievance. Their reluctance is a stark glimpse of Trump’s party-based lockdown.

But one candidate, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, was more blunt in calling on Trump to drop out of the race to deal with his New York silent money criminal case. Hutchinson, 72, has touted his experience leading a deeply conservative state, but his notoriety is limited nationally.

Other potential candidates include Mike Pence, 63, a former vice president who broke with Trump during the Jan. 6 uprising; Chris Christie, 60, a former governor of New Jersey who is a vocal critic of Trump; and Chris Sununu, 48, the New Hampshire governor who said he doesn’t believe Trump can beat Biden.

Glenn Youngkin, 56, a hedge fund manager turned Virginia governor who has made a big deal of parents’ rights in schools, is reportedly reconsidering a White House offer after previously ruling it out. Meanwhile, 37-year-old Vivek Ramaswamy, a former biotech investor and executive, is already waging a fanciful campaign.

The larger the field, the more Trump will benefit. As in 2016, a host of candidates could well split the anti-Trump vote as his base holds firm. That could put pressure on DeSantis to stand out by taking the gloves off against the former president, a risky strategy that backfired on fellow Floridians Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio in 2016.

Wendy Schiller, professor of political science at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, said: The only way Ron DeSantis will rip off Trump voters is if he fights as hard and dirty as Trump because that they are looking for a champion who will break boundaries, break the rules and really go for it. That’s what they’re looking for: are you ready to go ahead and stand up to Trump in any way?

DeSantis is still relatively well placed. He was voting in double digits and boasting a war chest of over $110 million before he even entered the race. His team said he grossed $8.2 million in the first 24 hours after launching his campaign, breaking a record of $6.3 million held by Biden.

DeSantis can also point to a list of right-wing legislative accomplishments to prove he is indeed Trump minus the drama. His opposition to coronavirus pandemic restrictions and his anti-reawakening agenda garner favorable coverage from the Rupert Murdochs Fox News Network and other right-wing outlets.

He has many friends in the Florida Republican Party, although Trump has made the state his adopted home. Christian Ziegler, the state party chairman, said he had an excellent relationship with the two men. The organization is going to stay neutral and I encourage all of our party leaders to do the same because no matter who wins the primary, we have to make sure that we’re going to get voters from whoever loses to hug hand and vote for whoever our Republican candidate is.

We have to keep an eye on what the reality is and what the true objective is. The real enemy here is the Democrats and what they are trying to do to our children, to our communities, to our state, to our country.

Democrats, for their part, gloated over the DeSantiss campaign launch debacle and shrugged off his candidacy.

Antjuan Seawright, a party strategist based in Columbia, South Carolina, said: He has a math problem, which means he will always be considered a runner-up to Trump, who is their party’s leading candidate. He has a political problem because in many cases he is trying to outplay Trump on politics.

He has a political problem: He didn’t have his hood or tires checked outside of Florida, so he was never put on probation. He has a constituency problem because with so many people in the race, where are his supporters coming from?

Seawright added: The Republican primary, quite frankly, has calcified around the idea of ​​re-nominating Trump.

