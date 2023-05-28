Trump supporters ripped off by the thousands in ‘Trump Bucks’: report





Trump supporters have reportedly been scammed out of thousands of dollars on items like “Trump Bucks.” Some of the supporters were convinced by fake videos of Trump and Elon Musk promoting the products. A new report from NBC News shows that some people thought buying the memorabilia would make them rich. Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for recording!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Supporters of former President Donald Trump have allegedly been scammed out of thousands of dollars through the sale of commemorative “Trump Bucks” which scammers claim can be exchanged for real money.

Several companies are reportedly using publicity tactics, including creating AI-generated videos of Trump and other figures like Elon Musk to claim that worthless “Trump Bucks” will make them rich, according to a new report from NBC News. .

Some of the people who bought Trump’s memorabilia tried to exchange them for real US dollars at banks and told NBC News that bank workers were reporting it as a growing problem. Several companies have been identified to market and sell the counterfeit currency, NBC News reported, including a number of apparently Colorado-based companies with names like Patriots Dynasty, Patriots Future and USA Patriots.

“President Trump wants you to finally open your eyes and believe in his power for a better tomorrow!” reads a banner message on one of the sites advertising a “TRB black card”, which sells as a single card for $90 or packs of up to 10 cards for $500.

Many people who purchased the card or other Trump-branded items told NBC News that messages that appeared to imply that Trump himself endorsed the products were a significant motivator for them to purchase.

The card promises shoppers that they can “live the American dream, live the life you were promised, and get what you always wanted without thinking twice!”

A TikTok quoted by NBC News features either an AI-generated person or a real person doing a Trump impression in a fake appearance on Fox News promoting the products. Another video posted to Twitter features a fake audio clip of Musk playing over a video of the billionaire speaking at an event, saying he’s spent ‘a million’ on souvenirs and will ‘cash in’ his articles Trump to become “the richest person on the planet again.”

An ad for the ‘Trump Bucks’ featuring an apparently AI-generated voice identified as ‘John’ states that ‘most people believe the presidential election interfered with the course of history’ and identifies Trump as “the great leader”.

The announcement also states that the bills are “not legal tender”, but seconds later the TRB membership card will actually allow them to use the bills as payment and deposit them at banks like Wells. Fargo, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase, or use at popular retailers like Costco, Walmart and Home Depot.

Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Walmart and Home Depot all told NBC News they don’t accept “Trump Bucks,” and a Bank of America spokesperson said the company has heard from employees talking about several people trying to exchange the worthless notes for much larger notes. sums of money that they did not spend to buy them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-supporters-scammed-out-of-thousands-trump-bucks-report-2023-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos