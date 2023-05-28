Chinese officials visit Kuala Lumpur book fair







KNOWLEDGE REPOSITORY People visit an exhibition of a comprehensive collection of ancient Chinese paintings at the 40th Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, May 26, 2023. XINHUA PHOTO KUALA LUMPUR: The opening ceremony of a series of events hosted by China as guest of honor at the 40th Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (KLIBF) was held here on Saturday. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Head of Publicity Department of Communist Party of China Central Committee Zhang Jianchun, Malaysian Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing attended the event. at the World Trade Center Kuala Lumpur. Anwar, accompanied by Zhang, visited the China exhibition area as a guest of honor. The Malaysian edition of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China” and that of a collection of articles selected by Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as a comprehensive collection of ancient Chinese paintings were presented to the Malaysian Prime Minister. This is the first time that China has been the guest of honor to participate in the international book fairs of ASEAN countries. About 10,000 books are on display, including those on China’s development achievements in the last decade of the new era and on traditional Chinese culture, as well as multilingual versions of Chinese classic books co-published by publishing houses. publishing in China and in ASEAN countries. . More than 150 representatives from more than 30 Chinese publishing institutions attended the book fair, during which China and Malaysia will host more than 30 cultural exchange activities. Chinese writers including Liu Zhenyun and scholars including Kang Zhen will meet Malaysian readers at the book fair. Get the latest news





Also on Saturday, the China-ASEAN Forum on Cultural Exchange and Cooperation was held in the Malaysian capital. The forum themed "New Opportunities in China-Asean Civilizational Communication and Cooperation" was attended by more than 300 people, including officials, renowned writers, scholars and publishers from China and Malaysia. The KLIBF, a major cultural festival in Malaysia, was launched in 1981. This year's fair opened on Friday and will run for 10 days.

