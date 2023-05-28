Politics
Jokowi chooses neutral Menkominfo, has high skill and credibility
Indonesia’s postal broadcasting industry is growing exponentially
JAKARTA – Several personalities such as Wishnutama Kusubandio, Andika Perkasa and Hary Tanoesoedibjo are expected to be the deputy secretary general of the central governing body of the Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association (Hipmi), Anthony Leong, replacing Johnny Gerard Plate as minister of Communication and Information who is caught in the alleged corruption case BTS 4G BAKTI Kominfo.
According to him, President Joko Widodo should not be mistaken in choosing another candidate who will fill the Menkominfo at the end of his term. According to Leong, the president must choose a personality who has skills and a good track record.
Meanwhile Dr. Agung Harsoyo, ST, Dipl.Eng., DEA., Lecturer at STEI Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) is supporting President Joko Widodo in selecting a filler person for the Minister of Communication and Information who has expertise in the postal broadcasting industry (post, telecommunications-computers, broadcasting) and a good track record . Because the current position of Minister of Communication and Information is vital to maintain the growth of the Postalisiar industry, in the industrial era 5.0.
In this case, you need the Minister of Communication and Information who has the ability to develop three things at once, the industry develops, the prices are affordable for the community and contributes to society and the government. So that later the figure of the Minister of Communication and Information can continue to keep the sustainability of the postal industry in a better direction, Agung said.
In addition to having skills in the postal broadcasting industry and a good track record, Agung continued, the candidate for the post of Minister of Communication and Information Technology must be able to support all digital transformation programs. and to realize digital dividends which are the current objective of President Joko Widodo. This includes support for making an analog broadcast stop program or analog stop (ASO). Currently, the ASO program is one of the national strategic programs and is included in the law and government regulations.
I heard from the media some time ago that Hary Tanoesoedibjo through his business group MNC is refusing to implement the ASO which has been stipulated in the law. Even in several national media, the boss of the MNC group questioned this ASO policy, so Pak Mahfud MD had to intervene. I hope that the candidate to replace the Minister of Communication and Informatics, Johnny Plate, is a personality who supports and always submits to the work program of President Joko Widodo as stipulated in the law. “I am not someone who often questions President Joko Widodo’s agendas,” Agung said.
The BRTI (Indonesian Telecommunications Regulatory Body) Commissioner for 2015-2020 questioned Hary Tanoesoedibjo’s motives for frequently challenging President Joko Widodo’s government policies. Agung suspects that the MNC boss often denies the policies of President Joko Widodo’s government because it is to protect the business sector in which he is currently involved.
As one of the main national media entrepreneurs, the activity of the MNC group is closely linked to the supervision exercised and the regulations issued by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology within the framework of the ASO program.
In addition to being directly linked to the ASO program, this media mogul activity is also linked to the 2600 Mhz frequency currently used by MNC through Indovision. Apart from the ASO program which will use the 700 Mhz frequency, the Ministry of Communication and Informatics also plans to use the 2600 Mhz frequency which is currently controlled by MNC as the 5G frequency.
The PNBP potential that the government is likely to receive from the ASO program and the future use of the 2600Mhz frequency is very significant. Not to mention the potential domino effect of national economic growth due to the presence of 5G which uses the 700Mhz and 2600Mhz frequencies. The momentum of 5G development for the national economy should not be wasted. I hope that President Joko Widodo can choose a personality from Menkominfo who has no connection with the affairs supervised by Kominfo. If the referee doubles as a player, the postal industry in Indonesia will not develop fairly, Agung concluded. (*/jay)
