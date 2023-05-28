Politics
Jokowi chose Menkominfo because of its competence and credibility
Bisnis.comSURABAYA – Several personalities such as Wishnutama Kusubandio, Andika Perkasa and Hary Tanoesoedibjo are expected to be the Deputy Secretary General of the central governing body of the Indonesian Young Entrepreneurs Association (Hipmi), Anthony Leong replacing Johnny Gerard Plate as Le Minister of Communication and Information Caught in BTS 4G Alleged Corruption Case SERVICE Kominfo.
According to him, President Joko Widodo should not be mistaken in choosing another candidate who will fill the Minister of Communication and Information at the end of his mandate. According to Leong, the president must choose a personality who has skills and a good track record.
Meanwhile Dr. Agung Harsoyo, ST, Dipl.Eng., DEA., STEI Lecturer at Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) supports President Joko Widodo in choosing a filler for Minister of Communication and Information which has competence in industry Higher education diploma (post, telecommunications-computers, broadcasting) and good track record. Because the current position of Minister of Communication and Information is vital to maintaining the growth of the postal industry, in the Industrial 5.0 era
“In this case, you need the Minister of Communication and Information who has the ability to develop three things at once, the industry is growing, the prices are affordable for the community, and contributing to society and the So that later the figure of the Minister of Communication and Information Technology can continue to keep the sustainability of the postal industry in a better direction,” Agung said.
In addition to having skills in the postal broadcasting industry and a good track record, Agung continued, the Minister of Communication and Information must be able to support all digital transformation programs and achieve digital dividends, which is the current objective of President Joko Widodo. This includes support for making an analog broadcast stop program or analog stop (ASO). Currently, the ASO program is one of them program national strategy and included in the law and the PP.
“I heard from the media some time ago that Hary Tanoesoedibjo through his business group MNC refused to implement the ASO which was stipulated in the law. In fact, in several national media, the boss of the MNC group questioned the policy of ASO, so Pak Mahfud MD had to step in. I hope that the candidate to replace the Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Johnny Plate, is a person who always supports and submits to President Joko Widodo’s work program as stipulated in the law. He is not someone who often questions President Joko Widodo’s programs,” Agung said.
BRTI (Indonesian Telecommunications Regulatory Body) commissioner for 2015-2020 questioned Hary Tanoesoedibjo’s motives for frequently challenging President Joko Widodo’s government policies.
Agung suspects that the MNC boss often denies the policies of President Joko Widodo’s government because it is to protect the business sector in which he is currently involved. As one of the main national media entrepreneurs, the activity of the MNC group is closely linked to the supervision exercised and the regulations issued by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology within the framework of the ASO program.
In addition to being directly linked to the ASO program, this media mogul activity is also linked to the 2600 Mhz frequency currently used by MNC through Indovision. Apart from the ASO program which will use the 700 Mhz frequency, the Ministry of Communication and Informatics also plans to use the 2600 Mhz frequency which is currently controlled by MNC as the 5G frequency.
“The potential PNBP that the government is likely to receive from the ASO program and future use of the 2600Mhz frequency is very significant. Not to mention the potential domino effect of national economic growth due to the presence of 5G which uses 700Mhz and 2600Mhz frequencies.
The momentum of 5G development for the national economy should not be wasted. I hope President Joko Widodo can choose a character Minister of Communication and Information that has no connection with the activity supervised by Kominfo. If the referee doubles as a player, the postal industry in Indonesia will not develop fairly,” Agung concluded.
