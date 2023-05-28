Texas House impeaches Attorney General Ken PaxtonA key Trump defender





Topline

The Texas House voted overwhelmingly to remove Texas Attorney General Ken Paxtona, a Republican and staunch supporter of Donald Trump, on Saturday, removing him from office and placing his fate in the Texas Senate after a months-long investigation into his alleged criminal activities.

The Texas House of Representatives voted 121 to 23 to impeach Paxton, immediately suspending him from office, and the Senate will now decide whether he will be permanently removed from office and any future elected office in Texas for corruption, abuse of power and obstruction.

He is now moving to the Texas Senate where Paxton’s wife, Angela, is a member of a trial where a two-thirds majority must support Paxton’s removal.

Paxton responded on Twitter, calling his impeachment illegal, unethical and deeply unjust.

Earlier Saturday, Trump, who called Paxton one of the hardest working and most efficient attorneys general, slammed the impeachment vote which he called ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE! in a series of Truth Social messages on Saturday, indicating that he will fight any Republican who votes to impeach Paxton. .

The Texas House General Investigative Committee on Thursday filed 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton, which alleges that Paxton misused public funds, accepted bribes, made false statements and abused the trust of the public, among other charges.

Paxton claimed the charges against him were based on hearsay and gossip at a news conference Friday, and called on his supporters to show up at Statehouse and protest the vote.

crucial quote

A spokesman for House Speaker Dade Phelan, whom Paxton called on to resign earlier this week, told The New York Times: The attorney general appears to have systematically abused his powers for personal gain and demonstrated a blatant disregard for ethical and legal ownership.

Chief Spokesperson

Matt Rinaldi, chairman of the states Republican Party, called the impeachment vote a deception, adding that it is based on allegations already disputed by voters, led by a liberal speaker trying to undermine his conservative opponents. Donald Trump Jr. called the vote a shame and said MAGA supported [Paxton] against this witch hunt led by RINO/Dem!!!

Surprising fact

If impeached, Paxton would become the third state official to be removed from office by the legislature. The last was District Judge OP Carrillo in 1975, after he was accused of embezzling public funds and presiding over cases involving his financial partners. Democratic Governor James Ferguson was impeached in 1917, after being accused of embezzlement of public funds.

Key Context

Paxton faces impeachment six months after winning re-election with more than 10% of the vote over his Democratic opponent Rochelle Garza. A House committee investigation into Paxton stems from a lawsuit in which former staffers accused the attorney general of retaliation after he claimed he participated in criminal acts. He agreed to pay a $3.3 million settlement in February, which he asked the state budget framers to fund. The charges also involve his relationship with Nate Paul, an Austin-based real estate developer who claimed there was a conspiracy that some of his $200million properties were stolen. The House committee alleges that Paxton worked to interfere in lawsuits involving Paul and issued legal opinions for Paul’s benefit. The committee also claims that Paul hired a woman with whom Paxton allegedly had an affair, in exchange for legal support and payment for renovations to Paxton’s home.

Tangent

Paxton has been embroiled in other controversies in recent years. In 2020, Paxton filed a lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin accusing each state of ignoring federal and state election laws, in an effort to overturn the presidential election in favor of Donald Trump. Two years later, Paxton took issue with the Justice Department’s raid on Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home and accused the Biden administration of weaponizing the DOJ. In 2015, Paxton was charged with securities fraud, which Paxton admitted to doing, although the charges have yet to go to trial. He faces a sentence of up to 99 years in prison for these charges. That same year, prosecutors claimed that Paxton accepted $100,000 to provide legal advice to a company that was being investigated by Paxton’s office.

