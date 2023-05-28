Politics
No longer in charge, but still on the bill, Boris Johnson has become an act of political parody
Boris Johnson still thinks he can break any rule he pleases and get it all for free
May 28, 2023 4:18 p.m.(Update 4:19 p.m.)
Boris Johnson is under investigation again because he wrote in his (ministerial) diaries of all the rallies he held at Checkers during the lockdown.
It’s incredibly generous of him to keep entertaining us long after he’s been kicked out. It sure seems like hell is going on. In July, be told that during the strictest phase of the lockdown, he joined 35 Cabinet members in a hot tub at Chequers, which was paid for with a loan from Vladimir Putin, whom he invited to a fancy dress party where he won first prize because he went as queen, having notched her crown when she laid it down at Philips’ funeral.
Then he would relax after the daily lecture in which he gave out the latest R numbers, and insist that no one stand within two meters of anyone else, crushing all his staff in a buffet and licking them off one by one, which he said was completely within the rules of the day.
Someone will post pictures of him straight out of a meeting with Chris Whitty, walking around London Zoo shooting giraffes, which he will say was a reasonable way to relax afterwards a very difficult day, and he was informed that he was fully within the established guidelines. by the RSPCA.
His supporters say that the investigations are a witch hunt, because when someone investigates for breaking the law, on the grounds that he wrote in his diary that he broke the law, and there are Hundreds of pictures of them breaking the law, and the law they’re breaking a law they made, it’s a witch hunt.
This is how the witch hunts took place in the 16the century, if there were women who for no reason cried out, cast spells, then wrote in their journals: Every day for four months, I and all my sorcerer friends cast thousands of spells, filling jars with eyes of iguanas and tongues of buffaloes and we turned people into lizards and today I was photographed flying on a broomstick which I was told is fully within the rules set by the Witchfinder -General.
It was the same when the big train robbers were imprisoned. They could have complained it’s so unfair! You don’t ask people who haven’t had bags of money stolen on a train if they’ve had a bag of money stolen on a train. It’s a witch hunt.
Some liberal people get mad at Boris Johnson for tarnishing public life, but he turns out to be the most valid politician of modern times. Because it’s imploding and we deserved it.
Eighteen months ago, he seemed impregnable and could afford anything. He was protected in part by having enough popularity to win an election, and because people would do as he asked, arranging loans and funding pole dancers, because he had power.
Now he can’t win any elections, he has no power and almost everyone he’s worked with despises him, from civil servants to Dominic Cummings, so they’re all happy to bring him in.
It’s likely to get worse for him, until we hear: An ex-minister who once backed Boris Johnson has revealed the ex-PM opened a Cobra meeting to discuss the Syria crisis, insisting on the fact that everyone in the room was taking heroin. He says the meeting was stalled for 20 minutes because the head of MI5 couldn’t find a vein. It also explains why the minutes of the meeting show Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab singing Syria Syria Isis da-da-daa da-da-daa Im a Rainbow Too, before dribbling across a map of Damascus. However, it was later revealed that this was Mr Raab’s real opinion on the situation.
But the last person to realize his power is gone is Boris Johnson himself.
So he still thinks he can break any rule he wants and get everything for free. That’s how he got caught this time, because officials had access to his diaries because he wanted them to conduct his defense, so he wouldn’t have to pay his own lawyers.
This is apparently how he lived his whole life, arranging for loans and gifts from people in the establishment. I expect that if he wants a KitKat he will call the CEO of Nestlé and ask him to send a bar in a taxi.
At Christmas, instead of sending a 10 on a card to his children, he asks the Governor of the Bank of England to lend them 10 of gold without declaring it and on the condition that it is not repaid before 2086.
But now he has no influence and doesn’t understand why everything is wrong. So, finally, he gives back to the community and keeps us entertained. He probably still goes to Checkers and begs to be let in while the security dogs growl at him.
Soon, even Iain Duncan Smith will stop inviting her to his parties. Johnson stands in the door, shouting I have to be on the list!, as a bouncer grabs his arm and asks him never to come back, and he shouts someone help me at Katie Hopkins and Right Said Fred who look the other way.
Eventually the hell was seen on CCTV stopped outside Lidl shouting that I don’t have to pay for baked beans!
Far from being the worst Prime Minister of all time, Hell provides the greatest public service.
|
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/opinion/no-longer-charge-but-still-show-boris-johnson-become-political-parody-act-2371006
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No longer in charge, but still on the bill, Boris Johnson has become an act of political parody
- Supermarkets call for ‘price cap on some foods’ | british news
- The “Alzheimer’s Association Goes Hollywood” gala is a resounding success
- Women’s Professional Hockey: Could It Work in Vancouver?
- USA men’s hockey team stunned by Germany in world championship semifinals
- 5 Google Maps Scams (and How to Avoid Them)
- Watch: Japan’s Disneyland tourists cower after the early announcement of the quake
- Punishment of a Chinese comedy group sends chills through the artistic sphere
- Texas House impeaches Attorney General Ken PaxtonA key Trump defender
- Special stamp, Rs 75 coin issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the opening of the new Parliament Building
- Jokowi chose Menkominfo because of its competence and credibility
- Ed Ames, 1960s singer and TV actor, dead at 95