No longer in charge, but still on the bill, Boris Johnson has become an act of political parody

“Now Boris Johnson has no influence, he can’t understand why it all went wrong,” writes Mark Steel (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson is under investigation again because he wrote in his (ministerial) diaries of all the rallies he held at Checkers during the lockdown.

It’s incredibly generous of him to keep entertaining us long after he’s been kicked out. It sure seems like hell is going on. In July, be told that during the strictest phase of the lockdown, he joined 35 Cabinet members in a hot tub at Chequers, which was paid for with a loan from Vladimir Putin, whom he invited to a fancy dress party where he won first prize because he went as queen, having notched her crown when she laid it down at Philips’ funeral.

Then he would relax after the daily lecture in which he gave out the latest R numbers, and insist that no one stand within two meters of anyone else, crushing all his staff in a buffet and licking them off one by one, which he said was completely within the rules of the day.

Someone will post pictures of him straight out of a meeting with Chris Whitty, walking around London Zoo shooting giraffes, which he will say was a reasonable way to relax afterwards a very difficult day, and he was informed that he was fully within the established guidelines. by the RSPCA.

His supporters say that the investigations are a witch hunt, because when someone investigates for breaking the law, on the grounds that he wrote in his diary that he broke the law, and there are Hundreds of pictures of them breaking the law, and the law they’re breaking a law they made, it’s a witch hunt.

This is how the witch hunts took place in the 16the century, if there were women who for no reason cried out, cast spells, then wrote in their journals: Every day for four months, I and all my sorcerer friends cast thousands of spells, filling jars with eyes of iguanas and tongues of buffaloes and we turned people into lizards and today I was photographed flying on a broomstick which I was told is fully within the rules set by the Witchfinder -General.

It was the same when the big train robbers were imprisoned. They could have complained it’s so unfair! You don’t ask people who haven’t had bags of money stolen on a train if they’ve had a bag of money stolen on a train. It’s a witch hunt.

Some liberal people get mad at Boris Johnson for tarnishing public life, but he turns out to be the most valid politician of modern times. Because it’s imploding and we deserved it.

Eighteen months ago, he seemed impregnable and could afford anything. He was protected in part by having enough popularity to win an election, and because people would do as he asked, arranging loans and funding pole dancers, because he had power.

Now he can’t win any elections, he has no power and almost everyone he’s worked with despises him, from civil servants to Dominic Cummings, so they’re all happy to bring him in.

It’s likely to get worse for him, until we hear: An ex-minister who once backed Boris Johnson has revealed the ex-PM opened a Cobra meeting to discuss the Syria crisis, insisting on the fact that everyone in the room was taking heroin. He says the meeting was stalled for 20 minutes because the head of MI5 couldn’t find a vein. It also explains why the minutes of the meeting show Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab singing Syria Syria Isis da-da-daa da-da-daa Im a Rainbow Too, before dribbling across a map of Damascus. However, it was later revealed that this was Mr Raab’s real opinion on the situation.

But the last person to realize his power is gone is Boris Johnson himself.

So he still thinks he can break any rule he wants and get everything for free. That’s how he got caught this time, because officials had access to his diaries because he wanted them to conduct his defense, so he wouldn’t have to pay his own lawyers.

This is apparently how he lived his whole life, arranging for loans and gifts from people in the establishment. I expect that if he wants a KitKat he will call the CEO of Nestlé and ask him to send a bar in a taxi.

At Christmas, instead of sending a 10 on a card to his children, he asks the Governor of the Bank of England to lend them 10 of gold without declaring it and on the condition that it is not repaid before 2086.

But now he has no influence and doesn’t understand why everything is wrong. So, finally, he gives back to the community and keeps us entertained. He probably still goes to Checkers and begs to be let in while the security dogs growl at him.

Soon, even Iain Duncan Smith will stop inviting her to his parties. Johnson stands in the door, shouting I have to be on the list!, as a bouncer grabs his arm and asks him never to come back, and he shouts someone help me at Katie Hopkins and Right Said Fred who look the other way.

Eventually the hell was seen on CCTV stopped outside Lidl shouting that I don’t have to pay for baked beans!

Far from being the worst Prime Minister of all time, Hell provides the greatest public service.