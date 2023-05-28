CSK vs GT live score, IPL 2023 final: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings game moved to reserve the day after persistent rain





IPL 2023 Final CSK vs GT Match Live Score Streaming Today: Here are the two teams Gujarat Titans Team: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat , Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal Chennai Super Kings Team: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner , Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu Who will decide the IPL final? 58 days, 73 games and 12 venues later, we are in the same place where we started. The IPL 2023 Final mirrors the season opener between defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings. Although the MS Dhonis side hope to reverse the result of this game where they were heavily beaten by five wickets. On the other hand, the injuries of qualifier-1 would still be fresh in the minds of Hardik Pandya and his men who lost against CSK by 15 points. However, the wrath of the loss was felt by the Mumbai Indians on Friday when they were beaten by 62 points. The victory reiterated that under local conditions, the Titans can roll any side any day. At Chepauk, Chennai had a clear advantage as they were well equipped for these conditions. On the night, defending 172 runs as the surface slowed down, the Chennai spinners entered the game and dismantled the middle order of the Titans. However, they may not have the same luxury in Ahmedabad as the conditions will be completely different. (More)

