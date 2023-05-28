For Trump, the more GOP presidential candidates, the better





Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida officially entered the presidential race last week, but he seems further than ever from the head-to-head showdown his allies believe he needs to snatch the nomination. former President Donald J. Trump.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is sinking deeper into Iowa, which is crucial for his efforts to unseat Republican frontrunners, even before he announces his candidacy. Former Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey is stepping up preparations for another campaign, with an expected focus on New Hampshire. And Republican donors and Capitol Hill leaders are showing new interest in Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who launched his campaign last week. Even barely mentioned candidates are suddenly showing interest in 2024.

The burgeoning field, combined with Mr. Trump’s seemingly unbreakable core of support, poses a grave threat to Mr. DeSantis, jeopardizing his ability to shore up the non-Trump vote, and could reflect the momentum that propelled the take of party control by Mr. Trump. in 2016.

It’s all about the math: Every new entrant threatens to steal a small piece of Mr. DeSantis’ potential coalition, whether it’s Mr. Pence with Iowa evangelicals or Mr. Scott with college-educated commuters . And these new candidates are unlikely to eat away at Mr. Trump’s votes. The base of former presidents of more than 30 percent of Republicans remains strongly devoted to him.

President Trump, he should go to the casino, he’s a lucky guy, Dave Carney, a New Hampshire-based veteran Republican strategist, said of the casino’s former owner, Mr. Trump.

It’s a gigantic problem for Mr. DeSantis, added Mr. Carney, who has worked on previous presidential campaigns, because whatever percentage they get, it’s hard for the guy in second place to win because that there just isn’t the vote available.

Mr. Trumps advisers have almost happily greeted each successive entry as part of a divide and conquer strategy his team has been talking about since 2021. And many candidates seem more comfortable throwing punches at Mr. DeSantis than to Mr. Trump.

The DeSantis campaign sees the landscape differently.

We don’t believe in 2016 anymore, Ryan Tyson, senior adviser to Mr. DeSantis, said in an interview.

And in a private briefing for donors this week, Mr. Tyson described a Republican electorate divided into three parts: 35% as only Trump voters, 20% as ever Trump and the remaining 45% as DeSantis’ sweet spot.

Mr Tyson told donors, in an audio that was leaked and posted online, that all but the two frontrunners were isolated in the Never Trump segment. If your name isn’t Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump, you’re dividing that share of the electorate, he said.

In the months leading up to his campaign launch, DeSantis and his allies framed the 2024 primaries as a two-man race. But as he has stumbled in recent months, amid questions about his character and political dexterity, his rivals have grown bolder. And some have the cash to stay relevant deep within the main timeline.

Mr. Scott entered the race with nearly $22 million in hand and he raised another $2 million on his first day as a candidate. North Dakota’s wealthy and little-known Governor Doug Burgum now sees an opening in 2024, recently filming commercials to prepare for an impending campaign, according to two people involved in the planning.

Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur, invested $10 million of his own money in his campaign. Like Mr. DeSantis, Mr. Ramaswamy sells similar anti-reawakening sentiment, but he does so with the charm of a natural communicator.

Mr. Trump welcomed the non-DeSantis entrants to the race. In January, when Nikki Haley, who served as Mr. Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, called to tell her she was planning to run, Mr. Trump did not denounce his disloyalty, as some have said. were waiting. He seemed indifferent, telling her to do what you have to do, according to two people briefed on their conversation.

And in the days leading up to Mr. Scotts’ announcement, Mr. Trump was watching Fox News in his Mar-a-Lago office when he said, I like him. Were just going to say nice things about Tim, according to a person familiar with his private comments.

The conventional wisdom at the start of the year was that the field would be relatively small, perhaps as few as five people running. Anti-Trump Republican donors were working to thin the herd to prevent a repeat of the split field that guaranteed Mr. Trump’s victory in 2016. Now, after Mr. DeSantiss’ initial stumbles, there will likely be up to 10 candidates competing for attention and vying for the debate stage.

For Mr. DeSantis, the pressure was evident the day he entered the race.

In New Hampshire, Ms Haley mocked him on Fox News saying he was just copying Trump, down to his ways. If he’s just echoing Trump, people will just vote for Trump, she said.

In Iowa, Mr. Pence sat down with the kind of mainstream media that Mr. DeSantis shunned, including The Des Moines Register. Mr. Pence also met with Bob Vander Plaats, the same evangelical chef that Mr. DeSantis had recently brought to Tallahassee for a private meal.

The split-screen was a reminder that Mr. DeSantis was pinched both ideologically and geographically, as the field expanded.

Mr. Pence and Mr. Scott have made clear their intention to compete for influential evangelical voters in Iowa. In New Hampshire, Mr Christie, who focused his campaign on the state in 2016, and the state’s incumbent governor Chris Sununu, a moderate who left the door open for a race, are threatening to siphon off Mr. DeSantis votes. And in South Carolina, he will be sandwiched between two home state candidates, former Governor Ms. Haley and Mr. Scott.

Many Republicans who want to defeat Mr. Trump are dismayed by the explosion of the field with Mr. DeSantiss’ disappointing performance in recent months. Mr. DeSantis has slipped in the polls and now trails Mr. Trump in every state and by an average of more than 30 percentage points nationally.

All Republicans must knock Donald Trump, said Mr Sununu, who described himself as 50-50 to enter the race. Any Republican not hitting Donald Trump hard right now is doing the whole party a disservice, because if only one or two people are willing to shoot Donald Trump, it feels personal. It looks petty.

So far, Mr. Christie has drawn the most attention for his direct attacks on Mr. Trump, which he says would be crucial to his candidacy. But he also enjoyed needlepointing Mr. DeSantis at times, an acknowledgment of Florida governors’ position in the race.

The reluctance to prosecute Mr. Trump, for many Republicans, looks eerily like a repeat of 2016. Then Mr. Trump’s rivals left him almost alone for months, assuming he would implode or they were destined to beat him when they could reduce the field to a one-on-one match, a situation that never happened.

The two Florida-based candidates in this race, Senator Marco Rubio and Jeb Bush, a former governor, have spent millions of dollars machine-gunning each other. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who ended up as Mr Trump’s main rival, privately gloated to donors that he was hugging Mr Trump while patiently waiting for the moment to pounce. He never came.

Mr. Trump’s current rivals seem exasperated by their collective inability to crack his foundation: Mr. Trump’s supporters have been trained for years to come to his defense whenever he comes under fire.

Mr. Trump has another asymmetric advantage: Current and potential rivals have sought to avoid criticizing him too harshly so as not to alienate Republicans who still love Mr. Trump and automatically distrust anyone who attacks him. By contrast, other 2024 contenders have shown no hesitation in going after Mr. DeSantis.

His team may be great at manufacturing the courage veneer without actually delivering the real thing, Mr Ramaswamy said in an interview last month. And it can work on TV and even on social media, he added. But once you push a little, it’s like a little bubble in the air: a little touch, and it burst.

Mr. Ramaswamy, who has criticized Mr. Trump, aimed most of his shots at Mr. DeSantis. A close friend of Mr. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, Mr. Ramaswamy dined with Mr. Trump and Mr. Kushner at New Jersey’s former presidents’ club, Bedminster, in 2021, according to two people familiar with the event.

And as the ground grows, there is the matter of the debate stage, where Mr. Trump eviscerated his opponents in the 2016 primary.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said earlier this year that she did not expect to need two-stage debate as the party demanded in 2016, with candidate tiers determined by polling.

But there could be as many as a dozen declared candidates by August, and many are already racing to garner the 40,000 donors and 1% voting threshold the party has indicated will be needed to take the stage. This group includes longer contenders like Larry Elder, the talk radio host who got run over in California’s recall election.

Everyone says, we have to keep people out. Mr. Sununu said. It’s the wrong message, the wrong mentality, and it won’t work.

But he acknowledged that consolidation will eventually be needed to defeat Mr. Trump.

Discipline, Mr. Sununu added, is coming out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/28/us/politics/trump-republican-presidential-candidates.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos