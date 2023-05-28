China guest of honor at Malaysia International Book Fair





The photo shows a view of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Kuala Lumpur is the capital and largest city of Malaysia. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei) The 40th Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair kicked off in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, with China as the event’s guest of honor. Described by cultural sociologist Chu Xin as the “second host” of the fair, China contributed more than 3,000 books to the exhibition. These works cover topics such as China’s development, art and traditional culture. The most notable books in the exhibition include the Malay edition of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China as well as selected articles by Chinese President Xi Jinping compiled in book collections. Another highlight is a comprehensive collection of ancient Chinese paintings, which showcases China’s cultural ingenuity over millennia. Meanwhile, the A Hundred Classics of Chinese Traditional Culture collection delivers stories of traditional Chinese virtues. Chu told the Global Times that against the backdrop of China’s and Malaysia’s common cultural roots, the exhibition brings local readers closer to evocative Chinese stories. China’s presence at the Malaysian fair marks the first time the country has been the guest of honor at an ASEAN country book event. More than 150 editors from more than 30 publishing houses in China attend the event. More than 100 kinds of books jointly published by China and publishers from ASEAN countries are on display, “paving the way for greater ASEAN-China editorial collaboration”, Chu said. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Zhang Jianchun, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attended the China Guest of Honor event. Including a China-ASEAN communication forum, a total of 30 cultural events will take place during the fair, which is due to end on June 4.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202305/1291511.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos