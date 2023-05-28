Trump’s tirades couldn’t save Ken Paxton from impeachment – Mother Jones





Fight misinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The Republican-controlled Texas House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly Saturday to impeach Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Paxton, a conservative star who has made a name for himself as a culture warrior and MAGA brand, has been impeached for several stories, including corruption and breach of public trust. The impeachment vote passed easily 121 to 23 with the support of not only Texas House Democrats but also the vast majority of House Republicans, a harsh rebuke for Paxton who fought a number of battles legal action against the GOP, including appealing to the United States Supreme Court to overturn the 2020 election.

Despite overwhelming support from Republicans in Texas to impeach Paxton, former President Donald Trump and his close allies raged against the vote. Before and after the vote, Trump posted angry invective on Truth Social against Texas GOP lawmakers.

“Texas House RINO Speaker Dade Phelan, who is barely a Republican and failed the voter integrity test, wants to remove one of America’s hardest-working and most effective attorneys general,” Trump complained, saying Paxton, who has been under FBI investigation for years, should not be impeached because he was recently re-elected.

Ahead of the vote, Trump also made ominous threats that he would target Texas Republicans who voted to impeach Paxton.

“Hopefully Republicans in the Texas House will agree that this is a very unfair process that should not be allowed to happen or continue. I will fight you if it does,” Trump said. . “It’s the radical left democrats, the RINOS and the criminals who never stop. ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE! Free Ken Paxton, let them wait for the next election!

As my colleague Tim Murphy has detailed, although Paxton has achieved electoral success, he is in his third term, he has been under clouds of scandal for most of his term.

In 2020, a group of attorney general’s office staff, all conservative Republicans, were alarmed by what they saw as unusual and unethical behavior by Paxton on behalf of a real estate developer and donor. major named Nate Paul.

Paxton intervened in an ongoing lawsuit involving Paul, in a way that appeared designed to benefit him. Days before some of Paul’s foreclosed properties were to be sold, Paxton also asked his office to issue a non-binding legal opinion to stop the auction. Paxton continued to try to get his staff to open an investigation, on behalf of Pauls, into allegations that the FBI conducted an improper search of his properties and when they made it clear they would not. , Paxton hired a special counsel with no prosecution experience. only that. At the same time, Paul reportedly did a few things for Paxton personally, he hired a woman that Paxton allegedly had an affair with, and he made some renovations to Paxton’s house. Believing their boss might be operating under duress, these Paxton staff members reported the GA to federal authorities. Paxton promptly fired them.

And this is just the latest scandal. As Tim wrote in a broader Paxton profile last year, Paxton has faced legal and ethical issues since before his tenure as Texas attorney general.

The Texas GOP has been gripped by the drama of Paxton’s impeachment for much of the past week. As news broke that a House panel investigating whether to impeach Paxton was set to release a report, Paxton went into attack mode, accusing House Speaker Phelan of being drunk on the House floor and allegedly threatened lawmakers, calling on them to warn of “political consequences” if they voted to impeach him.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, himself a popular and nationally prominent conservative, has not spoken publicly about Paxton. Senator Ted Cruz joined Trump in supporting the attorney general, saying on Saturday that no other conservative had “fighted harder against abuse by the Biden family.”

Due to the impeachment, Paxton has now been temporarily removed from office and will face a trial in the Texas Senate where his wife is a senator to determine whether he should be permanently removed from office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2023/05/texas-ken-paxton-impeachment-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos