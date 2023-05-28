IPL Final 2023, CSK Vs GT: Rain Is Likely To Spoil Sport, Narendra Modi Stadium Weather Report, Ahmedabad | Cricket News





This season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) final will take place at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium, known as the largest cricket stadium in the world. On Sunday, defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will face former champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by legendary MS Dhoni. The 2023 IPL Finals will be held in Ahmedabad, where Dhoni is aiming to clinch their record-tying fifth IPL crown, while Hardik Pandya’s GT have the opportunity to become the third team to win back-to-back IPL titles. Last year, in their first season in the money-rich league, Gujarat Titans of Pandya emerged victorious by beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL Finals. This season, the defending champions finished top of the standings in the title defense and were the first team to advance to the playoffs. However, they faced a loss to CSK in Qualifying 1 at Chepauk. Update for IPL Final – Heavy chance of rain in Ahmedabad later this evening. SV_ (@SdulV11) May 28, 2023 With the final taking place in Ahmedabad, Pandya GT will have the advantage of playing at home against CSK. However, there are potential weather disruptions, as forecasts call for the possibility of evening thunderstorms during match day. The temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to be around 28°C overnight, with 56% cloudiness. Precipitation is forecast for about 2 hours and there is a 61% chance of thunderstorms overnight. In terms of head-to-head records, CSK secured their place in the final by beating GT for the first time in the IPL playoffs. However, Gujarat Titans have the upper hand with three wins over Dhoni’s team in the tournament. CSK fly-half Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in impressive form, scoring half-centuries in each of his last four games against Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, GT fly-half Shubman Gill was the IPL leading scorer this season, racking up 851 points in 16 games. Gill’s teammate Mohammed Shami holds the distinction of being the highest wicket taker of IPL 2023, having won 28 wickets so far.

