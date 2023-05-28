79.7% of critical voters are satisfied with Jokowi’s performance





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – The level of critical satisfaction of voters with the performance of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi reached 79.7%. This is based on the results of a survey conducted by Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) titled “Evaluation of the President’s Performance and 2024 Presidential Candidate Choices in Critical Voters” which was released on Sunday (5/28/2023). SMRC Director of Research Deni Irvani said that from the survey conducted, up to 79.7% of respondents said they were very satisfied or somewhat satisfied with Jokowi’s performance. Meanwhile, just 18.1% said they were less or dissatisfied, and 2.2% of respondents had no opinion. “The level of satisfaction of critical voters with the performance of President Jokowi has reached 79.7%,” Deni Irvani said in his statement, Sunday (28/5/2023). Deni revealed that voters’ level of critical satisfaction with President Jokowi’s performance has continued to rise over the past three years. In May 2020, 66.3% of critical voters were satisfied with Jokowi’s performance. This figure continued to increase until reaching 79.7% during the last survey conducted on May 23 and 24, 2023. Satisfaction with President Jokowi’s performance was explained to be significantly correlated with an assessment of the government’s performance in managing the economic recovery. Thus, the more positive the assessment of government performance in restoring economic conditions, the higher the level of citizen satisfaction with Jokowi. Vice versa. Satisfaction is as low as 62% in September 2023 when there is an increase in fuel prices. After that, resident satisfaction gradually increased to 79.7% when last surveyed on May 23-24, 2023,” he said. The level of public satisfaction with the government’s performance in reviving the economy is said to explain why the majority of critical voters believe Jokowi is in a position to lift Indonesia out of the economic crisis. . In this survey, the SMRC found that up to 78% of voters felt very or somewhat confident in Jokowi’s ability to pull Indonesia out of the crisis. While only 18% did not believe it, and 4% did not answer. “The majority of critical voters, 78%, also believe that President Jokowi is capable of pulling Indonesia out of the economic crisis. Those who don’t or don’t believe are 18%, and those who don’t ‘have no attitude are 4%. ‘, he said. Deni explained that critical voters are voters who have better access to sources of social and political information. Indeed, critical voters have cell phones so they can access the internet to discover and act on social and political news. They are generally lower-middle to upper-class voters, are more educated, and tend to live in urban areas. They also tend to be more able to influence the opinion of the electorate below them. The total number of critical voters nationwide is estimated at 80%. The selection of samples for this survey was carried out using methods random dialing (RDD) or the technique of selecting samples by a process of random generation of telephone numbers. Using the RDD technique, a sample of 915 respondents was selected through a random phone number generation process. Margin of Error Survey estimated at ±3.3% at the 95% confidence level, assumptions simple random sampling. Interviews with respondents were conducted by telephone by trained interviewers. The last survey was carried out on May 23 and 24, 2023. Watch live broadcast of BTV programs here Share

