Politics
Erdogan claimed victory in the second round of the presidential election in Turkey
ISTANBUL, Turkey Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed victory in a historic runoff, the toughest challenge of his political career. Victory, if confirmed, would cement his third term in office and signify the endurance of his one-man executive power, despite growing grievances against him in Turkey, including his unorthodox economic policies, poor response to a devastating earthquake and the reduction of democratic freedoms.
While the country’s election commission has yet to declare an official winner, nor has state media, The Associated Press reported that unofficial results from competing news agencies showed Erdogan around 52% of the vote, with approximately 99% of ballot boxes opened.
The first round of voting two weeks ago did not produce a clear winner for the first time in the history of the Turkish Republic. But President Erdogan has edged his main challenger, Kilicdaroglu, by 4.5 percentage points, giving him an edge ahead of Sunday’s vote.
The two men offered radically different visions of Turkey and its future. Erdogan, 69, has waged a divisive campaign in which he portrayed himself as the leader who would make Turkey a global power, pushing his religious nationalist rhetoric and accusing his opponent of being linked to terrorists and a pawn of western nations.
Erdogan’s supporters see him as a modernizer, who has elevated Turkey’s presence on the world stage and advanced the country’s infrastructure and military capacity, while strengthening religious Turks who have been suppressed when secular leaders were in power decades ago. His critics see him as an autocrat who allowed government corruption to thrive, leading to shoddy and unregulated construction that made a devastating February earthquake even deadlier when hundreds of thousands of buildings collapsed. collapsed, killing more than 50,000 people.
Kilicdaroglu, 74, was backed by a coalition of parties ranging from secularists, Islamists and nationalists, and put up the strongest opposition Erdogan and his ruling party have seen in years. He has promised to restore Turkey’s system of government to the original parliamentary democracy, instead of the executive presidency it became after a constitutional referendum in 2017.
Kilicdaroglu also promised to end corruption, fix the economy and bring back the independence of the judiciary. But Kilicdaroglu also ran on nationalist and anti-immigrant rhetoric. He outlined his plans to secure Turkey’s borders and return to Syria nearly 4 million Syrians who sought refuge in Turkey after the civil war.
Attendance was down
In the end, participation appeared lower on Sunday than in the first round which had seen a strong participation of nearly 89%. The opposition, which had high hopes of beating Erdogan in the first round, suffered a huge loss in morale and was unable to fully recover in the following two weeks.
Despite nearly half of Turkey’s population feeling tired of Erdogan’s long term in power and a crippled economy with an unstable currency and rising cost of living, Kilicdaroglu struggled to convince voters who were on the fence that he would do a better job than Erdogan, according to Vahap Coskun, a political scientist and law professor at Dicle University in Diyarbakir, Turkey.
“Kilicdaroglu’s party has unresolved historical baggage with many voters, and it has struggled to portray itself as an alternative to Erdogan, who is seen as a far more charismatic leader,” Coskun said.
But the race was also seen as far from fair. Erdogan has almost total control of Turkish broadcast media. And while he made frequent and lengthy television appearances, Kilicdaroglu had to rely on social media and YouTube to get his message across. Erdogan has also taken advantage of government resources to distribute benefits to millions of citizens and has raised the minimum wage several times over the past year.
The result has implications for the United States
A victory for Erdogan has implications beyond Turkey, which is a regional power, a member of NATO and a strategic but frustrating ally of the United States. Turkey, under Erdogan, has maintained close ties with Russia and refused to participate in Western sanctions, and has held back NATO expansion by refusing to ratify Sweden’s membership so far. He also expanded the reach of the Turkish military in northern Syria and brokered an agreement with the United Nations, between Ukraine and Russia, to allow Ukrainian grain exports through the Russian blockade.
Experts told NPR they expect to see more of the same behavior from Erdogan in the next five years of his term.
“There is absolutely no reason to think that [Erdogan] would turn the tide or soften its approach,” said political analyst Selim Koru, on both domestic issues and international affairs.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/2023-05-28/erdogan-has-claimed-victory-in-turkeys-presidential-runoff-election
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The New Parliament, A Journey to Developed India: PM Narendra Modi
- Erdogan claimed victory in the second round of the presidential election in Turkey
- UK Ministers Discuss Voluntary Price Caps For Basic Foods, But No Caps | UK cost of living crisis
- CBI files FIR against Bollywood producer Bunty Walia in loan fraud case
- Blais scores 2 as Canada beat Germany 5-2 for a record 28th hockey world title
- Princess Charlene makes her debut with black hair and a rainbow dress at the Monaco Grand Prix
- An earthquake was reported in Sunbury, near Melbourne, and the shock was felt in the city’s central business district
- Central Asia key to China’s attempts to build alternative to US-led liberal order: report
- Trump seems to have the crowd he wants in 2024
- 79.7% of critical voters are satisfied with Jokowi’s performance
- ‘It scared Americans’: Jackie Chan mocked Hollywood for rejecting Chinese market after $160m video game flick broke box office record
- Tennis-Kostyuk deserved no scorn for refusing a handshake, says Sabalenka