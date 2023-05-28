The New Parliament, A Journey to Developed India: PM Narendra Modi





In a two-part ceremony that lasted more than five hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new parliament building on Sunday, with 21 opposition parties boycotting the function and police forcibly detaining female wrestlers while that they were trying to go to parliament to demand justice and expelled from their protest site at Jantar Mantar.

In the morning session, Modi performed Ganapathi Homam, prostrating before the Sengol, which he said symbolized not only the transfer of power, but also service and nationalism in the Chola Empire, and carried the scepter of gold in procession, accompanied by the tunes of nadaswaram. and Vedic chanting by priests from Karnatakas Sringeri Math at the new Lok Sabha chamber. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Priests from various Adheenams, Shaivite monasteries in Tamil Nadu blessed him before he installed him on the right side of the Presidents chair. The morning ceremony also featured a multi-faith prayer, after which the Prime Minister dedicated the 64,500 square foot building, constructed at Rs 864 crore, to the nation. When he entered the Chamber in the afternoon during the second stage of the inauguration ceremony, MPs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chanted his name, with the Prime Minister receiving prolonged applause and a standing ovation from those assembled, including former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. , former President Ram Nath Kovind, heads of defense forces, Union cabinet ministers, some chief ministers, senior judiciary officials and foreign dignitaries. In his half-hour speech, in which BJP MPs again chanted Modi, Modi as he walked to the podium, the PM described the new parliament as a testament to the dawn of ‘an atmanirbhar Bharat, a self-reliant India, a structure which is a symbol of the coexistence of tradition and modernity and will witness the journey to a vikasit Bharat, developed India, by 2047. The Prime Minister said that any pundit analyzing the government’s nine-year term would find Nava Nirman, laying a new foundation, and Garib Kalyan, the welfare of the disadvantaged, as his leitmotifs, detailing women’s toilets, rural roads, village ponds and the panchayat offices that his government built. In his morning speech at Mann ki Baat, the Prime Minister paid tribute to freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue VD Veer Savarkar on the occasion of his birthday. In a tweet, Congress Secretary General Jairam Ramesh suggested it was no coincidence that the government chose May 28 to inaugurate the new parliament since Jawaharlal Nehru, who has done the most to foster parliamentary democracy in India, was cremated on this day in 1964, and Savarkar, the person whose ideological ecosystem led to the murder of Mahatma Gandhi, was born on this day in 1883. Modi and President Om Birla offered floral tributes to the Mahatmas statue at the parliament building in the morning. In his afternoon speech, the Prime Minister recalled Gandhi’s contribution to the struggle for freedom, drawing a parallel between the 25 years of his non-cooperation movement to independence in 1947 and the quarter of century from now until the centenary of India’s independence in 2047. All day, the BJP and opposition parties waged a social media war, with opposition leaders questioning Modis about the alleged impersonation of the ceremony and tweeting photos of police detaining wrestlers. Parliament is the voice of the people. The prime minister is treating the inauguration of parliament as a crowning achievement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted. Nationalist Congress Party Chairman Sharad Pawar said he was glad he did not attend the ceremony and was concerned about what had happened and that the country was going backwards. Nearly 250 opposition MPs boycotted the ceremony because President Draupadi Murmu was not allowed to carry out her constitutional duties and inaugurate the new Parliament and, as Congress has said, an authoritarian Prime Minister who prides himself with complete disregard for parliamentary procedures, which rarely attends Parliament or engages in inaugurating the new Parliament. In his speech, the prime minister said construction of the building had given work to 60,000 workers, some of whom he praised. A digital gallery dedicated to them has also been built, he said. In the future, when the number of MPs increases, where will they sit? Therefore, the new parliament building was the need of the hour, he said. The new building accommodates 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 in the Rajya Sabha, out of the current 543 and 245 members, respectively. parliament of india The Prime Minister said India’s national bird, the peacock, inspired the interior design of the Lok Sabha and its national flower, the lotus, of the Rajya Sabha.

