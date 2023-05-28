Republican voters in California are likely to back the former president





In California, 44% of Republicans likely to vote in the presidential primary in March of next year support Donald Trump, according to a new poll from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies.

Only 26% backed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who just three months ago edged the former president 37% to 29%.

As support for DeSantis, who after months of speculation officially kicked off his campaign last week with a botched announcement on Twitter, has plummeted, the governor and Trump are the two candidates to beat. No other Republican had more than 4% support, according to the poll. The poll was conducted online in English and Spanish between May 17 and May 22 and has a sampling error of approximately +/- 2 percentage points.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, support for Trump among likely Republican voters jumped to 51%, the third highest in the state after Orange and Los Angeles counties.

The outpouring of support for the former president comes despite multiple investigations in recent months into Trump’s actions, including a recent trial in New York that found the former president guilty of sexual abuse. Although more than two-thirds of the overall electorate believe the verdict should be treated seriously, two-thirds of California Republicans downplay the severity of the verdict, according to the poll.

Asked about Trump’s culpability in many of these cases, less than one in four California Republicans believe Trump committed a crime despite 71% of the overall electorate feeling he did.

The former president is most popular among heavily conservative Republicans, men between the ages of 50 and 64 and those without college degrees, according to the institute. Although support for DeSantis is growing among Republicans who describe themselves as political moderates and college graduates, overall his image has faded slightly among California voters, with his approval rating dropping from 79% to 75%. from February to May. Trump’s preference increased during this period, from 69% to 74%.

Even in California, where a majority of voters view Trump unfavorably, his presence appears significant, with Republican voters believing he is being treated unfairly in court and public opinion, said G. Cristina Mora, co-director of the ‘institute. statement.

