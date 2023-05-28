Poll shows Florida standoff between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump





Two Florida politicians remain the top contenders for the GOP nomination for president. Now a Naples-based pollster has found Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump tied among Sunshine State voters.

Victory Insights polled likely GOP Primary voters in Florida and found a neck and neck contest. DeSantis barely comes out ahead of a crowded field, polling at 38.2% with Trump at 38.0%. That’s well within the polls’ 3.9% margin of error, making it a statistical tie. No other candidate makes a statistically significant demonstration. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is above 3%, while former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are both below 3%. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy barely exceeded 0%.

In a head-to-head race between DeSantis and Trump, the Governor is in a slightly stronger position, reaching just over 40% while Trump sits at 39%, but again, the margin of 1.2 % between them is within the margin of error.

Pollsters polled 700 people between May 25 and May 27, a period entirely after DeSantis officially launched his long-awaited campaign for president. Trump announced his candidacy in November.

Whether these results will stand is difficult and not for us to say, senior pollster Ben Galbraith wrote in a poll note. You could say that DeSantiss’ jump in the polls is a knee-jerk reaction to his announcement, which will pass quickly. However, it could also be argued that this is just the beginning of DeSantis’ campaign, and as he continues his voter outreach, his vote share will increase. For now, all we know is that the race is close and far from over.

Combat can be particularly important. Leaked audio from a donor meeting after DeSantis’ launch shows the gubernatorial campaign predicts the nomination could be decided by Republican voters in Florida. This indicates that the winner-takes-all presidential primary is scheduled for March 19 next year.

The Victory Insights poll showed fluctuation in Florida over the past six months or more. In a November poll just before DeSantis’ landslide re-election, the governor led Trump 47% to 37%. But in early April, the pollster found Trump leading 47% to DeSantis 32%. Now the candidates appear tied.

Throughout that time, DeSantis has maintained a stronger preference than any candidate in the field. Pollsters also find that DeSantis and Trump, despite ideological similarities, appeal to different groups of Republican voters. Among upper-class voters, DeSantis holds a larger 42% to 35% lead over Trump, but among lower-class voters, Trump leads 47% to 35%.

