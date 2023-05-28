Four other PTI leaders quit Imran Khan’s party following May 9 violence | world news





Four other leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have announced they are splitting from Imran Khan’s party following the May 9 incidents.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Former Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Mehmood Al Hasan, former Provincial Assembly Member (MPA) Malik Khurram Ali Khan and former National Assembly Member (MNA) Jamshed Thomas on Sunday condemned the protests that took place on May 9, Geo News reported.

Nadia Aziz, PTI MPA of Punjab, also announced that Imran Khan’s party would split from the events that unfolded on May 9, Dawn reported.

At a press conference at the Islamabad Press Club, Nadia Aziz condemned the attacks on military installations and stressed that the perpetrators must be brought to justice, Dawn reported.

Protests erupted in Pakistan following the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Several party leaders including Shireen Mazari, Fawad Chaudhry Imran Ismail, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Ali Zaidi, Maleeka Bokhari among others have quit the PTI in recent days, Geo News reported.

Earlier this week, PTI Chairman Imran Khan filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court against the imposition of Section 245 across the country except Sindh and the ongoing crackdown on party workers following the May 9 riots, Geo News reported.

According to the report, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other leaders of the ruling alliance, including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, were implicated in the petition filed. by Imran Khan before the Supreme Court.

Imran Khan asked the court to declare invalid the imposition of Article 245 and to prohibit the authorities from arresting workers and party leaders allegedly involved in the ransacking of state facilities after his arrest on 9 May, according to the Geo News report.

The petition called on the Supreme Court to halt the trial of civilians accused of targeting defense installations in military courts and called it a violation of fundamental rights. The petition also called on the Supreme Court to take action against the “forced separation” of PTI leaders.

On May 23, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called the exodus of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders “forced divorces”, Geo News reported.

Taking to his Twitter account, Imran Khan said a new phenomenon of “forced divorces” has emerged for PTI.

PTI President Imran Khan tweeted: “We had all heard about forced marriages in Pakistan, but for PTI a new phenomenon has emerged, forced divorces. I also wonder where all the human rights organizations in the country have disappeared.

Imran Khan’s statement comes as PTI leaders announced their departure from the party. In leaving the party, the leaders mainly cited the PTI’s “politics of violence” as the reason for their decision, according to the Geo News report.

Earlier on May 18, Imran Khan in a tweet said, “My sympathies go out to everyone who was forced out of the party under pressure. And I congratulate and salute all the senior members who resist the extreme pressure to leave the party. The nation will always remember them for standing up for Haqeeqi Azaadi.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/four-more-pti-leaders-leave-imran-khans-party-over-may-9-violence-101685289217835.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos