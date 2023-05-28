Ganjar admits he’s lucky to be opened up by Jokowi: he’s my mentor





offensive – PDI-P presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo said he often had discussions with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding development in Indonesia. Ganjar said Jokowi was a mentor figure to him. “I asked Mr. President after G20, after ASEAN and yesterday G7 summit, what was the world like?” Ganjar told reporters in Serang City, Banten on Sunday (28/5/2023 ). Ganjar admitted that he was lucky to have a lot of things said to him by Jokowi. Ganjar said Jokowi gave him extraordinary access. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content “He told me one by one, plus the actors, what does this president look like, what does this president look like, I was just lucky, because he gave me extraordinary accesses, and so far , he was always my mentor, so in the context of this development,” he said. Ganjar said that Jokowi gave the grand design of any development that was made. Apart from that, he said Jokowi also provided a roadmap to get to this point. “So my task then is, if the mandate is given, of course we have to clean it up. And Mr. Jokowi gave these clues. In many cases, I always consult Mr. Jokowi, always,” he said. he declares. Furthermore, Ganjar said during a visit to religious leaders in the old Sultanate of Banten that he admitted to receiving a lot of prayers. Ganjar said the numbers gave him support. “They prayed for me. From their looks and their whispers, ‘God willing, Mr. Ganjar, I will pray for you’. What I translate is extraordinary support. Of course, the human task is an effort , born, so we keep in touch, but inside we still have to pray,” he said. SO, reward said there were a number of messages conveyed by religious leaders. He said the message related to the history of Banten with facilities for places of worship and any religion. “So I was told that’s what we have to deal with today. That’s what we have to deal with today,” he said. Also watch the video: The Prabowo-Ganjar duo are the most ideal volunteers for the 2024 victory [Gambas:Video 20detik] (read/read)

