Ron DeSantis burns Trump raving about Florida felony allegations: ‘He attacked me moving left’





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a recent interview that former President Donald Trump’s allegations of skyrocketing crime in the Sunshine State were “outrageous.”

“Florida’s crime rate is at a 50-year low. It’s just a fact, and it’s at a 50-year low under my administration,” DeSantis said during an interview with “The Ben Shapiro Show” on Friday. “It hit a 50-year low as crime increased in other parts of the country.”

“One of the main reasons families have moved to Florida since I became governor is for public safety, because they know it was a law and order state. So it’s an illusion to say that Florida, you know, has bad crimes,” DeSantis continued. “You can see it in the migration patterns. People are leaving high crime areas and they’re coming here. When the Floyd riots happened in Minneapolis, I immediately called the National Guard in Florida. I did deploy state law enforcement. We’ve been working with our local partners. And we’ve made it very clear, you’re not burning cities here. Well, stop it if that’s happening. And of course, that does not occur.

In a TRUTH Social article in March, Trump sued DeSantis over crime and COVID-19.

DESANTIS CLAIMS TRUMP’S ATTACKS SHOW HE UNDERSTANDS THE CANDIDATE WHO CAN BEAT HIM’

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are considered the top contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. (Getty Images)

“Remember, I left that decision to the governors! For COVID death rates by state, Ron, as governor of Florida, did worse than New York,” Trump wrote on March 22. “In education, Florida ranks among the worst in the Nation, and on crime statistics, Florida ranked third worst murder, third worst rape, and third worst worst aggravated assault. For 2022, Jacksonville was ranked among the top 25 crime cities in the nation, with Tampa and Orlando not doing much better.”

DeSantis said Florida also enacted legislation to crack down on rioters with stiffer penalties and block local governments from defunding police.

In contrast, DeSantis noted that the Trump administration had approved the First Step Act, or what he described as the “jailbreak bill.” Trump signed the bipartisan criminal justice measure that expanded early release programs and changed sentencing laws in 2018 at the request of his son-in-law Jared Kushner. But according to The New York Times, DeSantis and his allies viewed the bill as a political weakness for Trump and planned to focus on the issue amid the 2024 GOP nomination fight.

RON DESANTIS SIGNS BILL TO AMEND RESIGNATION TO RACING ACT, REMOVING ALL BARRIERS FOR 2024 RACING

Ron DeSantis has announced he will challenge former President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination. (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

“It got dangerous people out of jail who have now reoffended and really, really hurt a number of people,” DeSantis told Shapiro on Friday. “So one of the things I want to do as president is go to Congress and ask for the repeal of the First Step Act. If you’re in jail, you should serve your time, and the idea that they’re releasing people who weren’t rehabilitated early so they can prey on people in our society is a huge, huge mistake.”

DeSantis also defended his own record on COVID-19, while ridiculing Trump for following the mandates recommended by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“I think the fact that President Trump awarded Anthony Fauci a Presidential Commendation for Trump on his last day in office is a blow to the millions of people in this country who have been harmed by the shutdowns. of the president,” DeSantis said.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a policy roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Bedford, New Hampshire. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP Photo)

“I think it’s interesting because he attacked me by moving to the left,” DeSantis added, noting how Trump criticized the Florida governor for opposing an amnesty bill. of Congress for illegal immigrants and voting against an omnibus spending program.

“I think it’s odd that he’s doubling down on those positions because those are instances where his actions don’t match his campaign rhetoric,” DeSantis said.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital and covers politics, crime, policing and more.

