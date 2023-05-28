What Erdoan’s victory means for Turkey and the world

JErdoğan era lives on. That was assured on Sunday after Turkey’s longtime leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emerged victorious in the presidential run-off against opposition challenger Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

That Erdoğan managed to survive the greatest test of his leadership is remarkable given the State from Turkey economy and continued public anger over the government’s response to February’s powerful earthquakes that claimed at least 50,000 lives. What his victory means for Turkey’s future, as well as the rest of the world, is the question on many minds now.

For Turkey, Erdoğan’s third and final term will mean “a continuation of today”, says Galip Dalay, an associate fellow at the London-based Chatham House think tank. Under Erdoğan, who first came to power as Turkey’s prime minister in 2003 (a role he held for 11 years before becoming president in 2014), the country slipped back into authoritarianism. He consolidated power through constitutional changes, eroded the country’s democratic institutions, including the judiciary and the media, and imprisoned opponents and critics, including many journalists. His efforts earned Turkey the designation of being one of the countries in the world Top 10 autocratizing countries, according to the Swedish institute V-Dem. In 2018, Freedom House downgraded the status of the country from “partially free” to “not free”.

With five more years at the helm, Erdoğan is unlikely to choose to change course on his domestic agenda. If anything, it’s likely to go even further. “When autocrats face an unstable domestic context, they double down on repression,” says Gonul Tol, the author of Erdoğan’s War: A Strongman’s Struggle at Home and in Syria. While Erdoğan could conceivably bow to pressure to revert to more orthodox economic policies in order to restore financial stability to the country (a move he seems to foreshadow by including his former economic czar, Mehmet Simsek, at a campaign event), Tol says Erdoğan is unlikely to back down when it comes to restoring the country’s democratic credibility. “We have come to a point [where] it has undermined rights and institutions to such an extent that we can no longer call Turkey a democracy,” she says, noting the verdict of international election observers that Turkey’s elections, while ostensibly free and competitive, are nonetheless unjust. “We are coming to a point where Turkey is going to become a country where elections might not matter.”

The repercussions of Erdoğan’s victory will not be limited to Turkey. This will have major international consequences, notably for NATO. Unlike other members of the alliance, Turkey has strived to forge close ties with Russia. In 2017, Ankara controversially agreed to buy an S-400 missile defense system from Moscow. While most other countries have sanctioned Russia following its large-scale invasion of Ukraine, Turkey has continued to do business with Moscow. In a recent interview with CNN, Erdoğan extolled his “special relationshipwith Russian President Vladimir Putin and reaffirmed Turkey’s sole opposition to Sweden’s NATO membership. (Ankara has previously blocked Finland and Sweden from joining the military alliance, citing concerns over their support for Kurdish militants whom Turkey and the United States consider terrorist organizations; while it eventually lifted its opposition to Finland, which has since become NATO’s 31st member, its veto on Stockholm’s membership stands.)

Over the next five years, “you will see the strengthening of this [Erdoğan-Putin] relationship further,” Tol says. “He used Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership as an asset to extract concessions from the Western world. And he’s done that in a lot of ways, so he’s going to try to build on that.

Still, most analysts expect Erdoğan to finally accept Sweden’s membership, if not before the next NATO summit in Vilnius in July, possibly by the end of the year. “Erdoğan cherishes Turkey’s presence in NATO because he thinks it gives him extra leverage in international affairs,” Dalay said. Indeed, Erdoğan sought to portray Turkey as a valuable diplomatic mediator between Russia and the West, and pushed to convene peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, just as he helped negotiate a key grain export agreement between the belligerent countries last year.

Erdoğan’s victory could also have decisive consequences for the approximately 3.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey. While Erdoğan did not go as far as Kılıçdaroğlu in swearing to deport all refugees of the country – a decision the latter took after the first round of voting, with the apparent aim of undermining his rival’s support among nationalists – Erdoğan noted that his government’s plans to build hundreds of thousands of households in northern Syria would facilitate their voluntary return.

As much as much will depend on how Erdoğan chooses to define his final term – and, by extension, his own legacy – much will also depend on how the world chooses to respond to his victory, especially the West. In the global battle between democracy and authoritarianism, Turkey is seen as firmly in the camp of the latter, alongside other regressing countries Hungary, India and Brazil.

“Is the West ready to face a more authoritarian Turkey? Gonul asks. “Or will they keep this relationship transactional and say, ‘As long as Erdoğan keeps Syrian refugees in Turkey, we can work with him, we can tolerate him.'”

Write to Yasmeen Serhan at [email protected].