Many GOP insiders fear Teflon Don may be back





If those people are still in the running heading into January, it will be 2016 again and Trump will win, said Jason Osborne, the New Hampshire House Majority Leader who endorsed DeSantis in the primary, during a a Rockingham GOP. dinner this week where Nikki Haley was the keynote speaker. It’s like that.

Even with DeSantis raising $8.2 million in its first 24 hours, the lead field is growing again. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott entered the race last week. Chris Christie, former New Jersey Governor, former Vice President Mike Pence and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu are making noise about their own possible offers.

It definitely feels like a repeat of 2016, said Jason Roe, who was senior adviser to Marco Rubios’ presidential campaign in 2016.

For Trump, the inflated field is just the last dose of luck for a politician who has played for years by rules granted to no other candidate. He’s apparently been inoculated with backlash from major and minor scandals that would threaten to fatally hurt almost anyone else. The GOP noted its own pair of rambling, lackluster announcement speeches in both 2016 and again in 2022 on a curve that didn’t apply to DeSantis’ chaotic Twitter launch last week. As Trump skated, DeSantis’ launch threatened to become a metaphor for his campaign.

Prior to that, Trump raised money on an indictment for paying silent money to a porn star, while DeSantis was lambasted for criticizing Trump’s actions with a sly and cautious eye. , claiming he didn’t know what was going on paying silent money to a porn star to get silence on some type of alleged affair.

While Trump gave Tucker Carlson a pro-Russia response on Ukraine, DeSantis has come under endless criticism for doing the same for calling it a mere territorial dispute. Even this week, Trump played golf at his own club in a tournament paid for by the Saudi-funded tour. He received no major criticism for doing so from the GOPers.

Trump is a unique force in American politics because people don’t see him as a typical politician, said Alex Conant, a Republican strategist and former adviser to the 2016 Marco Rubios and 2012 Tim Pawlentys presidential campaigns. different standards.

He’s also taking advantage of the contours of the race with a burgeoning field of competitors threatening to split the non-Trump vote.

For those of us who view Donald Trump as an existential threat, we were tearing our hair out at this idea of ​​a crowded field and a repeat of the same dynamic in 2016, said Sarah Longwell, the Republican political strategist and editor of the Bulwark, which criticizes Trump and the MAGA movement.

It’s not like the candidates who come in, for the most part, unseat Trump either. DeSantis barely mentioned Trump in his campaign rollout, but in recent days has made some distinctions with the former president. But instead of the field of fighters railing at Trump, most barely touched him and more often than not directed their fire at DeSantis.

In the hours before DeSantis announced his campaign, Haley and his campaign doubled down on their criticism of the Florida governor for the first time by posting a video devoted to portraying DeSantis as someone who impersonated Trump, and Haley in an interview with Fox later that day making derogatory comments herself. about DeSantis copying Trump.

Scott, when meeting with NBC after his campaign kick-off event, swerved when asked about Trump’s behavior on Jan. 6, 2021. Not so when asked about DeSantis , with whom Scott sought to draw distinctions on attitude and messaging. Vivek Ramaswamy went even further, actively defending and praising Trump while attacking DeSantis, to the point that some agents questioned whether he was part of the former presidents’ operation, a theory Ramaswamy flatly denies. Only Pence challenged Trump this week over his proposed changes to Social Security, telling the Des Moines Registers editorial offering that my old running mate policy is identical to Joe Bidens’.

Every person who enters the race helps Donald Trump be the focal point of the race, said Gregg Keller, a Missouri-based Republican strategist. You would think it would cloud the water in fact, it does the exact opposite. He focuses more and more attention on himself, as he beats these people, attacks these people, steals the show in whatever way he wants from these people.

Trump will try to follow this show stealing in Iowa this week, which is expected to frame DeSantis Iowa’s launch on Tuesday and events across the state the next day with his own visit to the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale and a Fox town hall. News.

Joe Walsh, the former Republican congressman from Illinois who unsuccessfully ran against Trump in the 2020 primary, remarked on how DeSantis’ lukewarm early performances on the national stage opened the floodgates to Republicans competing to be the new No. 2 main fields.

Hes been an unlovable son of a bitch. He’s not doing well, Walsh said. So where the field would have been Trump and DeSantis, really four or five months ago, now you have all these other people coming in or going to come in just because they saw the same thing. They will all bet. , well, fuck that. This will be the Trump alternative.

It is possible that the size of the field decreases before its size shapes the result. Ultimately, the race won’t hinge on how many candidates are currently in the running, said Tim Pawlenty, the former Minnesota governor who ran in the 2012 Republican presidential primary, but on how quickly the field shrinks itself.

The risk for Republicans critical of Trump is that too many of them hang on for too long.

The size of the field, if they’re all on the ballot when voting starts, is going to be problematic if you’re someone who wants to pick a candidate other than Trump, said Scott Jennings, a Republican strategist who has worked on the presidential election of George W. Bush. campaigns. Losing 1-2% of 10 different people adds up.

They have every incentive in the world to run, after all, and little reason not to, even if a big field ultimately hurts them all.

You can have 15 or 20 guys, because there’s no cost and no inconvenience, right? said Steve Bannon, Trump’s inflammatory former adviser. Its only potential advantage. If you catch your roll, you get seven or eight or nine percent [support] and all of a sudden POLITICO is doing exclusives with me. Look at Mike Pence, he’s got 5% support and he’s got a town hall Asa Hutchinson is at zero percent and every Sunday morning, on what was once hallowed ground for broadcast media, Sunday shows, he’s got a Sunday show different every week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/05/28/trump-desantis-republican-2024-presidential-nominee-00099092 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos