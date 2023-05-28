Politics
Why the struggling economy is at China’s mercy
- Russia’s economy is becoming dependent on China and could soon become a vassal state of Beijing, experts say.
- The two nations have intensified their exchanges and deepened their ties as sanctions isolate Russia from the West.
- Their partnership benefits China immensely and is unlikely to end anytime soon, economists told Insider.
Russia’s economy has been battered by Western sanctions since its invasion of Ukraine last year, putting it increasingly at the mercy of one of its biggest partners: China.
Observers have pointed to Moscow’s growing dependence on Beijing for months, with their two economies becoming increasingly intertwined in trade and finance as Russia becomes more isolated. But it’s not an equal partnership, and Russia may be on its way to becoming a vassal state of China.
This assessment comes of French President Emmanuel Macron, and even sources close to the Kremlin have said that Russia is destined to become a colony of Chinese resources. While Russian officials dispute that characterization, experts say it has merit.
“For me, Russia is not [a vassal] still with China, but it’s clearly out there,” Jay Zagorsky, a markets professor at Boston University, told Insider, noting Russia’s growing reliance on China as a commercial partner. Russia has predicted that trade volume with China will hit a new high of $200 billion. this year, and other statistics show that Russia will export about 26% of its goods to China, Zagorsky said, double the amount before the Ukraine war, when Russia exported only 13% of its goods. goods.
Zagorsky predicts that Russia would be considered a vassal state once imports and exports to and from China reached 50%, making it so dependent on Chinese trade that its foreign interests would be dominated by those of China.
“If China cuts them off, they think the West has already cut us off. [They’re] essentially at the mercy of China. And when you’re at someone’s mercy, they have control over you,” he said.
Richard Connolly, a research associate at the Royal United Services Institute and an expert on Russian economics, disagreed with the term “vassal state”. Russia’s growing trade partnership with China is more a natural product of sanctions than a deliberate decision, Connolly said, and Russia has also become more dependent on other countries for trade, such as India.
And while Russia has become a resource hub for China, that doesn’t necessarily make Russia a client state.
“While there is economic asymmetry, it does not necessarily translate into political vassalage,” he said, pointing to Russia’s extensive trade with Europe before the Ukrainian invasion. “Was Russia a vassal state of Europe for the past 30 years? I would say yes, and it had a very similar economic relationship with Russia as China does today.
Tit for tat partnership
The relationship has benefited both sides, but especially China, which has increased its purchases of Russian products at very favorable prices, especially crude oil, natural gas, coal and precious metals. Meanwhile, it sends huge amounts of manufactured goods to Russia, which has the dual benefit of boosting China’s GDP and creating high-value jobs in its economy, Zagorsky said.
Russia, meanwhile, is using the partnership to stay afloat as it manages sanctions and tries to continue funding its war in Ukraine. The difficulties it faces only make it more likely that Russia will deepen its dependence on China, Zagorsky said.
For example, China’s Purchasing Power GDP, which relates GDP to the cost of living, is currently around $24.8 trillion, six times that of Russia. Zagorsky estimates that China’s purchasing power GDP could grow up to about eight times that of Russia in the coming years.
“There comes a time when China becomes so much more economically dominant that the choice to become a vassal state is really predetermined in many ways,” he added.
Although political relations can change quickly, neither Zagorsky nor Connolly sees any reason for Russia to end its relationship with China. Both countries have reasons to distance themselves economically from the West, and so far their alliance has paid off.
“There’s no reason to think it won’t last long,” Connolly said. “At the moment they are both providing things the other needs.”
|
Sources
2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/currencies/russia-economy-china-vassal-war-ukraine-western-sanctions-2023-5
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why the struggling economy is at China’s mercy
- Many GOP insiders fear Teflon Don may be back
- ASEAN can only count if Indonesia makes it as a pan-Indo-Pacific power – Universities
- Paul Walkers’ Brother Cody Names His Newborn Son After Late Actor
- Retired tennis star James Blake returns to court at Rancho Santa Fe Open
- Palisades graduate to open fashion boutique in downtown Quakertown | Eat, sip, shop
- UMA promotes bus travel in international groups
- Late night earthquake shakes Melbourne residents
- The grim realities of past generations in Kansas collide with the climate crisis we all face today
- Hema Malini visits the new Parliament building and shares photos from inside | Bollywood
- Truman VA celebrates World War II Veterans 100th birthday
- Pakistan’s ruling coalition refuses Imran Khan’s offer of talks