Why the struggling economy is at China’s mercy

Russia’s economy is becoming dependent on China and could soon become a vassal state of Beijing, experts say.

The two nations have intensified their exchanges and deepened their ties as sanctions isolate Russia from the West.

Their partnership benefits China immensely and is unlikely to end anytime soon, economists told Insider.

Russia’s economy has been battered by Western sanctions since its invasion of Ukraine last year, putting it increasingly at the mercy of one of its biggest partners: China.

Observers have pointed to Moscow’s growing dependence on Beijing for months, with their two economies becoming increasingly intertwined in trade and finance as Russia becomes more isolated. But it’s not an equal partnership, and Russia may be on its way to becoming a vassal state of China.

This assessment comes of French President Emmanuel Macron, and even sources close to the Kremlin have said that Russia is destined to become a colony of Chinese resources. While Russian officials dispute that characterization, experts say it has merit.

“For me, Russia is not [a vassal] still with China, but it’s clearly out there,” Jay Zagorsky, a markets professor at Boston University, told Insider, noting Russia’s growing reliance on China as a commercial partner. Russia has predicted that trade volume with China will hit a new high of $200 billion. this year, and other statistics show that Russia will export about 26% of its goods to China, Zagorsky said, double the amount before the Ukraine war, when Russia exported only 13% of its goods. goods.

Zagorsky predicts that Russia would be considered a vassal state once imports and exports to and from China reached 50%, making it so dependent on Chinese trade that its foreign interests would be dominated by those of China.

“If China cuts them off, they think the West has already cut us off. [They’re] essentially at the mercy of China. And when you’re at someone’s mercy, they have control over you,” he said.

Richard Connolly, a research associate at the Royal United Services Institute and an expert on Russian economics, disagreed with the term “vassal state”. Russia’s growing trade partnership with China is more a natural product of sanctions than a deliberate decision, Connolly said, and Russia has also become more dependent on other countries for trade, such as India.

And while Russia has become a resource hub for China, that doesn’t necessarily make Russia a client state.

“While there is economic asymmetry, it does not necessarily translate into political vassalage,” he said, pointing to Russia’s extensive trade with Europe before the Ukrainian invasion. “Was Russia a vassal state of Europe for the past 30 years? I would say yes, and it had a very similar economic relationship with Russia as China does today.

Tit for tat partnership

The relationship has benefited both sides, but especially China, which has increased its purchases of Russian products at very favorable prices, especially crude oil, natural gas, coal and precious metals. Meanwhile, it sends huge amounts of manufactured goods to Russia, which has the dual benefit of boosting China’s GDP and creating high-value jobs in its economy, Zagorsky said.

Russia, meanwhile, is using the partnership to stay afloat as it manages sanctions and tries to continue funding its war in Ukraine. The difficulties it faces only make it more likely that Russia will deepen its dependence on China, Zagorsky said.

For example, China’s Purchasing Power GDP, which relates GDP to the cost of living, is currently around $24.8 trillion, six times that of Russia. Zagorsky estimates that China’s purchasing power GDP could grow up to about eight times that of Russia in the coming years.

“There comes a time when China becomes so much more economically dominant that the choice to become a vassal state is really predetermined in many ways,” he added.

Although political relations can change quickly, neither Zagorsky nor Connolly sees any reason for Russia to end its relationship with China. Both countries have reasons to distance themselves economically from the West, and so far their alliance has paid off.

“There’s no reason to think it won’t last long,” Connolly said. “At the moment they are both providing things the other needs.”