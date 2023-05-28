Politics
Boris Johnson’s dreams of returning to power are fried – but many decades of misdeeds are yet to come
Is it over for Boris Johnson? Is Boris grilled? barked Trevor Phillips on Sky TV yesterday.
He was grilling health supremo Steve Barclay, who half-heartedly offered his support to all Tory MPs in the upcoming election, Boris possibly included.
But Boris is toast, isn’t he? Whatever happens in the looming couture of Partygate, the sweeping Covid pandemic inquiry or the General Election itself.
At least his Downing Street career is toast.
All dreams of returning to power as prime minister have perished.
No other Prime Minister would risk it in Cabinet, either playing or fucking.
This takes nothing away from the firepower of Boris the Class Act, Boris the Rogue, Boris the Evil Phenomenon recognizable by everyone on the planet, even from behind.
For now, he will fight for his MP seat if he is found guilty of lying to Parliament while drinking during lockdown.
And he is furious with Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden and Cabinet Minister Jeremy Quin for handing over his official diary covering the lockdown to the police.
It’s a political set-up concocted to smear Boris, says an anonymous friend who bears a remarkable resemblance to Boris.
If ministers are found to have deliberately used government legal resources for political purposes, they should resign.
But if the aspiring king of the world still hopes for a return to Lazarus, he is surely deceived. Is not it?
There are dead loyalists in the ditch who insist he was stabbed by minnows who couldn’t hold a candle to his election-winning magic.
Maybe there’s something in there.
But to suggest that Boris could one day bring the Tories back from the brink is a fantasy.
The towtruck
Close allies want him to shut it down and give Rishi Sunak the space he needs to stand a chance in the next election.
But even while smoking, Boris has the ability to catch fire.
What some fans fear most is the sight of BoJo entering the Conservative Party conference in Manchester this fall as a savior.
It would become the Boris Johnson Show, the only story in newspapers and on TV, says a senior Tory official.
This would overshadow Rishi and Boris would be portrayed as the troubleshooter.
This should not be confused with support for Rishi Sunak, the man Boris fans blame for ousting their hero.
It is the fear of the consequences for a government bickering over the next election.
So his critics, some of them will support Rishi as Prime Minister while urging him to implement the policies people voted for under Boris like immigration and Brexit delivery.
The problem is that Boris was not at all keen on implementing these policies himself.
Many believe his decision to take the campaign Out was nothing more than calculated opportunism, a stepping stone to No 10.
He was wet on immigration, calling for an amnesty for countless illegal migrants already in the country, an open invitation to countless more.
Even on Brexit, his favorite subject, he only decided at the last moment whether to support Remain or Leave, and only after writing the pros and cons on separate sheets.
Boris was raised in Brussels, nurtured in an ever-closer union, learned in Father Stanley’s lap that free movement and a green environment are basic human rights.
The BoJo volcano is far from extinct.
He is only 58 years old and looks younger. Decades of misdeeds lie ahead.
Risk allocation
He might truly believe that, like his own hero Winston Churchill, who was 65 when he became Prime Minister, fate will once again call him to lead his country to glory.
That opportunity would present itself in the aftermath of an electoral defeat for the conservatives, especially if Donald Trump leads the way as the reincarnated US president.
A defeated Conservative Party would risk splitting between Thatcherite Brexit tax cut supporters on one side and the pro-immigration, pro-green, pro-EU and high-tax wing on the other.
If you had to guess, which side do you think BoJo would choose as his path to King of the World, after writing out the pros and cons on separate sheets of paper first?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/news/8230832/boris-johnson-dreams-power-toast-decades-mischief-making/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson’s dreams of returning to power are fried – but many decades of misdeeds are yet to come
- Hollywood backer of Just Stop Oil is accused of hypocrisy over holiday home in Ireland
- Canada takes gold at World Cup hockey by victory over Germany
- Debt deal could boost unloved corners of US stock market, though risks loom
- Why the struggling economy is at China’s mercy
- Many GOP insiders fear Teflon Don may be back
- ASEAN can only count if Indonesia makes it as a pan-Indo-Pacific power – Universities
- Paul Walkers’ Brother Cody Names His Newborn Son After Late Actor
- Retired tennis star James Blake returns to court at Rancho Santa Fe Open
- Palisades graduate to open fashion boutique in downtown Quakertown | Eat, sip, shop
- UMA promotes bus travel in international groups
- Late night earthquake shakes Melbourne residents