Boris Johnson’s dreams of returning to power are fried – but many decades of misdeeds are yet to come

Is it over for Boris Johnson? Is Boris grilled? barked Trevor Phillips on Sky TV yesterday.

He was grilling health supremo Steve Barclay, who half-heartedly offered his support to all Tory MPs in the upcoming election, Boris possibly included.

4 Boris’ dreams of returning to power may be a toast – but there are decades of mischief to come Credit: Steve Bright

4 While no other Prime Minister would risk him in Cabinet, that does not diminish Boris’ power as a phenomenon recognizable to everyone on the planet. Credit: Getty

But Boris is toast, isn’t he? Whatever happens in the looming couture of Partygate, the sweeping Covid pandemic inquiry or the General Election itself.

At least his Downing Street career is toast.

All dreams of returning to power as prime minister have perished.

No other Prime Minister would risk it in Cabinet, either playing or fucking.

This takes nothing away from the firepower of Boris the Class Act, Boris the Rogue, Boris the Evil Phenomenon recognizable by everyone on the planet, even from behind.

For now, he will fight for his MP seat if he is found guilty of lying to Parliament while drinking during lockdown.

And he is furious with Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden and Cabinet Minister Jeremy Quin for handing over his official diary covering the lockdown to the police.

It’s a political set-up concocted to smear Boris, says an anonymous friend who bears a remarkable resemblance to Boris.

If ministers are found to have deliberately used government legal resources for political purposes, they should resign.

But if the aspiring king of the world still hopes for a return to Lazarus, he is surely deceived. Is not it?

There are dead loyalists in the ditch who insist he was stabbed by minnows who couldn’t hold a candle to his election-winning magic.

Maybe there’s something in there.

But to suggest that Boris could one day bring the Tories back from the brink is a fantasy.

The towtruck

Close allies want him to shut it down and give Rishi Sunak the space he needs to stand a chance in the next election.

But even while smoking, Boris has the ability to catch fire.

4 Allies want BoJo to shut him down and give Rishi Sunak the space he needs to stand a chance in the next election Credit: AFP

What some fans fear most is the sight of BoJo entering the Conservative Party conference in Manchester this fall as a savior.

It would become the Boris Johnson Show, the only story in newspapers and on TV, says a senior Tory official.

This would overshadow Rishi and Boris would be portrayed as the troubleshooter.

This should not be confused with support for Rishi Sunak, the man Boris fans blame for ousting their hero.

It is the fear of the consequences for a government bickering over the next election.

So his critics, some of them will support Rishi as Prime Minister while urging him to implement the policies people voted for under Boris like immigration and Brexit delivery.

The problem is that Boris was not at all keen on implementing these policies himself.

Many believe his decision to take the campaign Out was nothing more than calculated opportunism, a stepping stone to No 10.

He was wet on immigration, calling for an amnesty for countless illegal migrants already in the country, an open invitation to countless more.

Even on Brexit, his favorite subject, he only decided at the last moment whether to support Remain or Leave, and only after writing the pros and cons on separate sheets.

Boris was raised in Brussels, nurtured in an ever-closer union, learned in Father Stanley’s lap that free movement and a green environment are basic human rights.

The BoJo volcano is far from extinct.

He is only 58 years old and looks younger. Decades of misdeeds lie ahead.

Risk allocation

He might truly believe that, like his own hero Winston Churchill, who was 65 when he became Prime Minister, fate will once again call him to lead his country to glory.

That opportunity would present itself in the aftermath of an electoral defeat for the conservatives, especially if Donald Trump leads the way as the reincarnated US president.

4 Donald Trump could pave the way for Boris if he manages to become a reincarnated US president Credit: Getty

A defeated Conservative Party would risk splitting between Thatcherite Brexit tax cut supporters on one side and the pro-immigration, pro-green, pro-EU and high-tax wing on the other.

If you had to guess, which side do you think BoJo would choose as his path to King of the World, after writing out the pros and cons on separate sheets of paper first?