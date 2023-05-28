MAGA Supporters Say They Were Ripped Off By ‘Trump Bucks’ – Rolling Stone





Suspected scam artists have taken advantage of a “Trump Bucks” scheme in which some of the former president’s staunchest and most vulnerable supporters buy worthless checks, coins and cards that they believe will make them rich.

According to a report by NBC News, Trump Bucks are being advertised on areas of the internet peddling conspiracies to the MAGA crowd. These Trump Bucks look like coins, checks or membership cards and often have Trump’s face on them, but they’re not legal tender – which shoppers have discovered when trying to redeem them at stores and banks. There’s no evidence Trump or his campaign are associated with the alleged scam, but videos with AI-generated audio impersonating Trump (or sometimes billionaire Elon Musk) appear to endorse the products.

“Let’s make America rich again,” says an AI-generated voice of Trump in a TikTok video broadcast by NBC.

@trb_product_shop

#fyp #tiktokmademebuylt #trump #wealth #finance #following SOUND ON: Trump was a guest on Fox News where he confirms that the TRB HANDBOOK verification and withdrawal system is 100% working! It was a long and painstaking process to get the TRB manual system working properly, he said, but I would do anything for my loyal supporters. Donald Trump has further confirmed that this is the ONLY CERTIFIED WAY to authenticate, verify and cash out your Trump products! This is the last piece of the puzzle! IMPORTANT All TRB MANUALS come with two UV protected pages! Bankers scan the UV-protected pages to check the validity of the manuals during withdrawals! Only 400 manuals available! Get yours now Link: https://www.digistore24.com/redir/477955/Trump0/ Approved by: Donald Trump

original sound – TRB Manual Online Store

Another video on YouTube claims that “TRB System Membership Cards are official cards issued by Donald Trump to allow holders of Trump Bucks to use Trump Bucks as legal tender and deposit them at banks such as JP Morgan. Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. But seconds before that, the ad said “Trump Bucks are not legal tender.”

As a 75-year-old grandmother from Alabama told NBC News, “I saw all these ads on Telegram where Trump was pushing coins and checks that he had approved and how you can cash them. after a year and make a profit,” she said. refusing to be named for fear of being harassed. “I was told how you can go to Bank of America or Target or Amazon to cash them out.”

And that’s exactly what she tried to do. The grandmother traveled 60 miles to find a Bank of America branch and tried to cash in her Trump Bucks. “When we arrive the lady tells me she saw dozens of people coming in to cash these checks and they had nothing to do with it,” the grandmother said. Editor’s Choice

Another person who bought Trump Bucks, John Amann, took to Twitter to warn others that they “have no cash value, they are MEMORIAL ONLY.”

Alert if you have bought one of the TRB SYSTEMS ARTICLES, YOU HAVE MADE A SCAM. TRB VOUCHERS, DJT GOLDEN CHECKS, DJT DIAMOND CHECKS, TRB GOLDEN CHECKS have no monetary value, they are ONLY COMMEMORATIVE.

The companies behind Trump Bucks have been identified by NBC as Patriots Dynasty, Patriots Future and USA Patriots. The outlet spoke to “at least a dozen” people who have spent thousands of dollars on Trump Bucks that have no legal value. The Federal Trade Commission told NBC it received a fraud complaint against Patriots Dynasty.

A woman who lives in Florida also spoke to NBC News and said her 77-year-old mother-in-law bought tens of thousands of Trump Bucks. “My mother-in-law was always conservative and inclined to believe in conspiracy theories,” she said. “But after Trump lost the election, she went down the internet rabbit hole with this.”

The woman said her mother-in-law started buying Trump memorabilia and was aware the memorabilia had no monetary value. But then the mother-in-law fell in love with “other sites” that “proclaimed that if you buy these Trump coins or these Trump checks for, say, a hundred dollars, you can take them to a bank and cash for thousands of dollars.

Hoping to dissuade her mother-in-law from buying more, the woman took her to a bank in an attempt to cash her worthless Trump Bucks. Tendency

“We thought she got it, she even admitted she got scammed,” the daughter-in-law said. “But then giant boxes came to the house full of Trump checks and other things that she bought for $500 that would be worth $6 million one day. We tell her she’s being ripped off , and she says, ‘Wait, Trump is going to make all the patriots rich.’ »

“It’s like she’s in a cult,” the daughter-in-law said.

