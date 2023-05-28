Politics
Recep Tayyip Erdogan is re-elected President of Turkey
AS IN MANY previous elections, rumors of the political disappearance of Recep Tayyip Erdogan have proven to be greatly exaggerated. With nearly all the ballot boxes open in the second round of Turkey’s May 28 presidential elections, the Turkish leader had secured 52.1 percent of the vote, enough to claim victory. His challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, had 47.9%. Mr. Erdogan, who has already ruled Turkey for 20 years, first as prime minister and then as president, will now be able to do so for another five years, and possibly more.
Addressing supporters from the top of a campaign bus parked near the Camlica mosque in Uskudar, a district of Istanbul, Mr Erdogan sounded a few notes of unity, before returning to form. The only winner today is Turkey, he proclaimed. A few minutes later he called the opposition LGBT supporters. For us, the family is sacred, he says. He remained in campaign mode, ahead of local elections in Turkey, scheduled for March next year. There is no stopping, he says.
The Turkish opposition has had the best shot in a generation of overthrowing Mr Erdogan. Six opposition parties had agreed on a comprehensive reform program and on a presidential candidate. The economy has been, and continues to be, ravaged by inflation that topped 86% last year, largely the result of bizarre monetary policy that saw low interest rates as the way to lower consumer prices. Two earthquakes, encouraged by shoddy construction methods, corruption and a botched emergency response, killed 50,000 people and covered an area the size of Bulgaria in rubble.
But that was not enough. Using the same playbook that helped him win election after election, Turkey’s strongman won again as he fanned the flames of Turkey’s culture wars and portrayed the opposition as a threat to culture and culture. Turkish national security. He used the support Mr. Kilicdaroglu received from the main Kurdish party in the country to accuse his opponent of teaming up with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), an armed separatist group. A few days before the vote, Mr Erdogan casually admitted that a video purporting to show PKK the fighters singing Mr Kilicdaroglus’ campaign song, which he played at one of his mass rallies, was actually a fake.
Media bias also helped. Private news channels, mostly run by businessmen beholden to Mr. Erdogan, and state media, now an arm of his government, offered the president unlimited airtime, refusing to challenging his baseless claims when he was in front of the cameras and regurgitating them when he wasn’t.
Mr. Kilicdaroglu appeared mainly on social media and on a handful of channels close to the opposition. His latest attempts to win over the hard right, promising to send millions of Turkey-based refugees home and ruling out peace talks with the PKK, did not go as planned. The nationalist candidate Sinan Ogan, who obtained 5.2% in the first round, supported Mr. Erdogan in the second. Many of his constituents seemed to do the same. Mr Erdogan’s margin of victory of around 2.3 million votes was only slightly smaller than his 2.5 million lead in the first round.
A chance to fix Turkish democracy and its economy has been lost. The opposition had promised to reverse Mr. Erdogan’s creation of a powerful executive presidency, a plan for a one-man government; release at least some Turkish political prisoners; and return power to theoretically independent state institutions, starting with the central bank, and to parliament. Mr Erdogan now keeps his hands free to govern as he pleases, using the unchecked powers he has accumulated to keep the courts, the central bank and his own party in check.
Soon, instead of poll numbers and election results, Turks will have to start monitoring the exchange rate. To help Mr. Erdogan’s chances in the election, the central bank has been selling billions of dollars worth of foreign exchange reserves every week, to prevent a run on the Turkish currency, the lira, and to prevent inflation from becoming uncontrollable. The result is an overvalued currency, despite having lost 80% of its value against the dollar in the past five years.
But the problems are piling up. Central banks’ net foreign exchange reserves are now in negative territory for the first time since 2002. Including swaps with local lenders and foreign countries, net reserves are estimated at more than $70 billion in the red. Signs of stress are already visible. The lira has fallen 2% since the first round of presidential elections, falling to a record low of 20 to the dollar. Unless Mr. Erdogan changes course and decides to raise interest rates, the currency will plunge as soon as the central bank no longer has the means to defend it.
Mr. Erdogan hinted that this would be his last term. This doesn’t necessarily have to be true. Under constitutional amendments that Mr Erdogan pushed through in 2017, a president in his second term can run for a third if parliament calls a snap election before his term ends. Given that Mr. Erdogans’ coalition holds 323 seats out of 600 in the Assembly, this could easily happen. Assuming his health holds up, Mr Erdogan, who is 69, could stay in power well into the 2030s.
