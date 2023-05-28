After Jokowi: what Indonesia’s next president could face in foreign affairs

Burma. The South China Sea. AUKUS. These are just three of the burning foreign policy issues Indonesia’s next president will have to grapple with, even before the inevitable surprises.

On February 14, 2024, Indonesia holds local and general elections and the race is already well underway. At the local level, elections will determine local legislatures, mayors, district leaders and governors. At the national level, it covers the 575 seats of the House of Representatives and the election of a new president and a vice-president.

President Joko Jokowi Widodo will not immediately disappear from the scene. He completes his second and final five-year term in October 2024. But Indonesian electoral law does not allow a third term, to prevent repeating the six terms authoritarian leader Suharto had to lead from 1966 to 1998.

By law, a political party that obtained 20% or more of the seats or 25% or more of the valid votes in the previous election can submit its presidential choice to the General Election Commission, KPU. Parties winning less than 20% of the seats in the Chamber can form a coalition to reach this threshold.

Of the nine parties that won seats in the 2019 elections, only one party won enough seats to clear the electoral hurdle. The Indonesian Democracy Struggle Party, PDIP, won 128 or 22.2 percent of the seats in the House.

Ganjar Pranowo waves to his supporters after being nominated as the candidate for the upcoming presidential election for the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party, PDIP (Aditya Aji/AFP via Getty Images)

In April this year, PDIP leader Megawati Sukarnoputri, daughter of Sukarno, Indonesia’s first president, announced that the party’s candidate would be Ganjar Pranowo. The two-term governor of Central Java province, Ganjar, 54, has a premature white mane but has carved out a track record as an organizer, legislator and administrator. The PDIP is also the party of the outgoing president.

Several polls show that the three best presidential candidates are Ganjar, the current Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto (also a candidate in the last two presidential elections) and Anies Baswedan who served as Governor of Jakarta from 201722. The race is tight so far, according to a pollster, based in Jakarta Charter Policywho had Ganjar with 36.6% support, Prabowo 33.2% and Anies 23%.

Megawatis’ announcement of his elected official sparked a wave of smaller parties offering their support to Ganjar. Megawati, having been president herself since 200104, retains enormous political influence. Prabowo is a well-known international figure, notorious even, having been once banned from entering the United States on allegations of human rights abuses while in the military. Anies, meanwhile, visited Australia in March, meeting with Foreign Secretary Penny Wong and Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe, as well as speaking at the Australian National University and doing interviews with local media.

Other latent questions remain on the agenda, even if they are not always at the forefront of official comments.

Whoever wins the 2024 race, the president-elect will face a busy international agenda. It was clear when Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi delivered to him annual press release in January, titled Leadership in a Challenging World. She pointed out that Indonesia hosted the G20 summit meeting in Bali last year and is serving as ASEAN chair this year. The most recent summit was on May 1011 in Labuan Bajo, the new must-visit vacation destination on the western tip of Flores which faces the famous Komodo Dragon Island. Retno conceded his disappointment at the lack of progress in Myanmar’s political crisis, having played a personal role in trying to urge the junta to honor ASEAN’s five-point consensus.

Jokowi also spoke about Myanmar at the ASEAN meeting this month, declare frankly no significant progress has been made in implementing the five-point consensus. Retno will apparently continue his quiet diplomacy, ahead of a follow-up ASEAN summit in September in Jakarta.

But other latent questions remain on the agenda, even if they are not always at the forefront of official comments. The South China Sea dispute remains unresolved, with Indonesia rejecting so-called Chinese claims at nine points that overlap with Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone established under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Indonesia calls its EEZ the North Natuna Sea and wants the 1982 UNCLOS agreement to be the basis for any maritime boundary negotiations. Indonesia shows no signs of backing down with China and has shown a willingness to hold its own in other cases. The Indonesia-Vietnam EEZ Delimitation Agreement was signed in 2022. The negotiations lasted 12 years.

Any maritime negotiations with Beijing could be facilitated by a conclusion of the long-elusive South China Sea code of conduct between ASEAN and China.

Another challenge concerns Australia. Indonesia does not support the AUKUS arrangement with Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States which aims to eventually provide Australia with a fleet of eight nuclear-powered submarines. Indonesia expressed concern over escalating tensions and naval confrontation with China.

Although this opposition has subsided somewhat. In March, Indonesia issued only a mild rebuke after San Diego announced an optimal path to build the nuclear submarines, appeal to australia to fulfill its nuclear non-proliferation obligations under international law. Jokowi also notably appealed ahead of the ASEAN summit in May for cooperation with AUKUS and the Quad, the security grouping that covers India, Japan, Australia and the United States, saying that we should consider the Quad and AUKUS as partners and not as competitors. He went on to say: ASEAN’s goal is to make the region a stable and peaceful region. Without these two elements, the people of ASEAN are unlikely to achieve prosperity.

And this corresponds to the point of view of seasoned observers. Bunyan Saptomo, a retired foreign ministry professional, told me in an interview that the president-elect must cultivate Indonesia’s leadership role in asserting ASEAN’s centrality to maintain the zone of peace, freedom and neutrality in Southeast Asia.

As Saptomo said, aspire to the Indo-Pacific concept that prioritizes cooperation, not competition.