Politics
After Jokowi: what Indonesia’s next president could face in foreign affairs
Burma. The South China Sea. AUKUS. These are just three of the burning foreign policy issues Indonesia’s next president will have to grapple with, even before the inevitable surprises.
On February 14, 2024, Indonesia holds local and general elections and the race is already well underway. At the local level, elections will determine local legislatures, mayors, district leaders and governors. At the national level, it covers the 575 seats of the House of Representatives and the election of a new president and a vice-president.
President Joko Jokowi Widodo will not immediately disappear from the scene. He completes his second and final five-year term in October 2024. But Indonesian electoral law does not allow a third term, to prevent repeating the six terms authoritarian leader Suharto had to lead from 1966 to 1998.
By law, a political party that obtained 20% or more of the seats or 25% or more of the valid votes in the previous election can submit its presidential choice to the General Election Commission, KPU. Parties winning less than 20% of the seats in the Chamber can form a coalition to reach this threshold.
Of the nine parties that won seats in the 2019 elections, only one party won enough seats to clear the electoral hurdle. The Indonesian Democracy Struggle Party, PDIP, won 128 or 22.2 percent of the seats in the House.
In April this year, PDIP leader Megawati Sukarnoputri, daughter of Sukarno, Indonesia’s first president, announced that the party’s candidate would be Ganjar Pranowo. The two-term governor of Central Java province, Ganjar, 54, has a premature white mane but has carved out a track record as an organizer, legislator and administrator. The PDIP is also the party of the outgoing president.
Several polls show that the three best presidential candidates are Ganjar, the current Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto (also a candidate in the last two presidential elections) and Anies Baswedan who served as Governor of Jakarta from 201722. The race is tight so far, according to a pollster, based in Jakarta Charter Policywho had Ganjar with 36.6% support, Prabowo 33.2% and Anies 23%.
Megawatis’ announcement of his elected official sparked a wave of smaller parties offering their support to Ganjar. Megawati, having been president herself since 200104, retains enormous political influence. Prabowo is a well-known international figure, notorious even, having been once banned from entering the United States on allegations of human rights abuses while in the military. Anies, meanwhile, visited Australia in March, meeting with Foreign Secretary Penny Wong and Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe, as well as speaking at the Australian National University and doing interviews with local media.
Other latent questions remain on the agenda, even if they are not always at the forefront of official comments.
Whoever wins the 2024 race, the president-elect will face a busy international agenda. It was clear when Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi delivered to him annual press release in January, titled Leadership in a Challenging World. She pointed out that Indonesia hosted the G20 summit meeting in Bali last year and is serving as ASEAN chair this year. The most recent summit was on May 1011 in Labuan Bajo, the new must-visit vacation destination on the western tip of Flores which faces the famous Komodo Dragon Island. Retno conceded his disappointment at the lack of progress in Myanmar’s political crisis, having played a personal role in trying to urge the junta to honor ASEAN’s five-point consensus.
Jokowi also spoke about Myanmar at the ASEAN meeting this month, declare frankly no significant progress has been made in implementing the five-point consensus. Retno will apparently continue his quiet diplomacy, ahead of a follow-up ASEAN summit in September in Jakarta.
But other latent questions remain on the agenda, even if they are not always at the forefront of official comments. The South China Sea dispute remains unresolved, with Indonesia rejecting so-called Chinese claims at nine points that overlap with Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone established under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Indonesia calls its EEZ the North Natuna Sea and wants the 1982 UNCLOS agreement to be the basis for any maritime boundary negotiations. Indonesia shows no signs of backing down with China and has shown a willingness to hold its own in other cases. The Indonesia-Vietnam EEZ Delimitation Agreement was signed in 2022. The negotiations lasted 12 years.
Any maritime negotiations with Beijing could be facilitated by a conclusion of the long-elusive South China Sea code of conduct between ASEAN and China.
Another challenge concerns Australia. Indonesia does not support the AUKUS arrangement with Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States which aims to eventually provide Australia with a fleet of eight nuclear-powered submarines. Indonesia expressed concern over escalating tensions and naval confrontation with China.
Although this opposition has subsided somewhat. In March, Indonesia issued only a mild rebuke after San Diego announced an optimal path to build the nuclear submarines, appeal to australia to fulfill its nuclear non-proliferation obligations under international law. Jokowi also notably appealed ahead of the ASEAN summit in May for cooperation with AUKUS and the Quad, the security grouping that covers India, Japan, Australia and the United States, saying that we should consider the Quad and AUKUS as partners and not as competitors. He went on to say: ASEAN’s goal is to make the region a stable and peaceful region. Without these two elements, the people of ASEAN are unlikely to achieve prosperity.
And this corresponds to the point of view of seasoned observers. Bunyan Saptomo, a retired foreign ministry professional, told me in an interview that the president-elect must cultivate Indonesia’s leadership role in asserting ASEAN’s centrality to maintain the zone of peace, freedom and neutrality in Southeast Asia.
As Saptomo said, aspire to the Indo-Pacific concept that prioritizes cooperation, not competition.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lowyinstitute.org/the-interpreter/after-jokowi-what-indonesia-s-next-president-could-face-foreign-affairs
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- After Jokowi: what Indonesia’s next president could face in foreign affairs
- Padres Daily: No extra sauce, we mean done; sweet Sully; quick hits (or outs)
- Google changes call screen settings, giving users three options to combat nuisance calls
- The American fashion brand “Guess” acquires a Russian company: analysis
- Clarkesville man dies days after Hollywood car crash
- The changing landscape presents major challenges for Irish cricket
- Imran Khan’s party leader accuses Islamabad police of stealing his car
- New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu says any Republican in the presidential race who doesn’t ‘hit Donald Trump hard right now’ is ‘doing the whole party a disservice’
- Recep Tayyip Erdogan is re-elected President of Turkey
- US Ready to Fight in Space if Needed, Military Official Says | Space
- Spider-Man 2 Actor Teases Peter Parker’s Venom Symbiote Addiction
- Wolverines outperform Seeds, finish 11th at NCAA Championships