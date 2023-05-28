Donald Trump changes position on DeSantis-Disney attack





Former President Donald Trump ripped into Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), his main 2024 GOP opponent, again on Sunday, but this time Trump took a markedly different approach by attacking DeSantis during his battle in progress with Disney.

In the past, Trump has criticized DeSantis for letting Disney outmaneuver him in its ongoing battle to punish the company for opposing culture war legislation in the state, which critics have dubbed the bill. Including Say Gay.

In mid-May, the Trump camp lambasted the Florida governor for losing jobs in his state as Disney, the state’s largest employer, pulled out of a major development project. RON DESANCTIMONIOUS GETS Caught IN THE MOUSE TRAP, tweeted from Trump’s campaign account. The culture of losing continues, the tweet added, co-opting DeSantiss’ attack on Trump for his recent run of election defeats.

DeSanctus weakness results in job losses and $1 billion loss, Trump’s attack concluded, referring to the canceled project.

Trump changed his tune on Sunday and put Disney in his crosshairs with the Governor of Florida and blamed DeSantis for Disney woke up.

Disney has become a woke, disgusting shadow of itself, with people hating it. Must return to what it once was, otherwise the market will cause irreparable damage. This all happened during Rob DeSanctimonious’s tenure as governor. Instead of complaining now, purely for publicity reasons, he should have stopped long ago. It would have been easy to do – it still is! Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump didn’t elaborate on how he would have liked to see the Republican governor run a private company or specifically what his blame is on Disney, but the message nonetheless marked a new development in Trump’s attacks on DeSantis.

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mediaite.com/politics/trump-changes-stance-on-desantis-disney-attack-now-claims-desantis-should-have-stopped-company-from-going-woke/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos