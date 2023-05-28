Politics
Boris Johnson’s allies call on Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden to step down over new Partygate demands
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is expected to resign if he is involved in the decision to refer new Partygate allegations about Boris Johnson to the police, friends of Mr Johnson said last night.
The row over alleged lockdown breaches was reignited last week when the Cabinet Office passed the new allegations of events at No 10 and Checkers, the Prime Minister’s estate to Met and Thames Police following from a review of Mr Johnson’s official diary.
The former prime minister describes the new claims as ‘total nonsense’ and insisted that the entries in his ministerial diary which were scrutinized as part of the official Covid inquiry were ‘chosen’ in within the framework of a “politically motivated assembly”.
Friends of Mr Johnson put Mr Dowden and Cabinet Minister Jeremy Quin at the heart of the intrigue, despite official denials that all ministers were aware of the Cabinet Office decision, and even suggested they could be reported for “wasting police time”.
Mr Johnson has already been fined by the Met for breaking lockdown rules and is being investigated by the Commons Privileges Committee into whether he misled Parliament by denying everything wrongdoing.
The committee asked him for a response to the new material.
A friend of Mr Johnson’s told the Mail on Sunday: ‘This is a political set-up concocted to smear Boris and prolong the Privileges Committee. At the heart of it are Oliver Dowden and Jeremy Quin. They should publicly apologize.
“The Cabinet Office must stop issuing statements based on lies. He claimed ministers were unaware, but inadvertently admitted they were. He claimed no judgment of Boris had been made, but later admitted in a letter to the Privileges Committee that such an assessment had been made by government lawyers.
“If ministers are found to have deliberately used government legal resources for political purposes, they must resign.
‘It is now likely that all their newspapers will be investigated by the mandarins of Whitehall and may find themselves in trouble for wasting the police’s time.’
Mr Johnson said the new claims were ‘a bunch of nonsense from start to finish’. He told Sky News: ‘I think it’s ridiculous that material from my diary is being picked out and handed over to the police and the privileges board without anyone even having the basic good sense to ask me what these entries were referencing.” I walked through it.
Mr Johnson said the new rule-breaking allegations were ‘a bunch of nonsense from start to finish’
“None of them are a violation of the rules.”
Top Tory Lord Heseltine, who has fiercely opposed Mr Johnson’s Brexit campaign, claimed the former PM was sitting on a ‘ticking time bomb’. Lord Heseltine said: ‘Never in my life have I seen a former prime minister so naked and sorely on the grid as Boris Johnson is.’
“There is now a ticking time bomb beneath him, with legal threats and potential criminal prosecution.”
A Cabinet Office source said: ‘Ministers were unaware until the police were contacted.
“Obviously it would have been totally inappropriate for them to intervene in a police matter afterwards.”
“The hope is that Boris’ team will release the information to back up their claim that these gatherings were all fully within the rules so we can all move on.”
A Whitehall source said Boris’ allies were wrong to call it ‘leaks’ because the Prime Minister’s diary was an official government document.
