Reject political lies… but listen to the truths they hide

We face an impending test of 18 months of presidential campaigning. So it’s been interesting to pay attention to the pundits chewing up CNN’s broadcast of the May 10 town hall in New Hampshire with Donald Trump.

The controversy centers on whether CNN screwed up by giving Trump an exclusive live platform, complete with an interviewer and a partisan audience, which he quickly used to spread his usual lies.

Unlucky moderator Kaitlan Collins was often reduced to bickering with Trump over what was or wasn’t true.

But as I listen to various complaints and proposals on how to change the format, it strikes me how trapped they all are in an advocacy paradigm. Commentators seem to assume that a journalist’s job is to confront a politician about lies and, like Perry Mason, force him to admit the truth.

Let’s be clear: political lying harms democracy. It fosters bad politics, deepens polarization, and erodes the trust that a functioning society needs in its leaders and institutions. On the scale practiced by Donald Trump, lying is devastating. It is important to get the truth out.

But the simplistic advocacy paradigm is one of the reasons that political discourse in the Trump era deteriorated into fabrications, accusations, and increasingly impassioned and polarized rhetoric.

We can move on to deeper and more meaningful political dialogue. Despite years of evidence of his deception, Trump surprisingly won the votes of 74 million Americans in 2020 and is the clear Republican frontrunner for the GOP nomination in 2024. Maybe now is the time to listen carefully the emotional strings that he’s striking.

We must recognize that factual corrections will always have limited value among political supporters. Although we humans pride ourselves on our intelligence and reason, scientists have repeatedly demonstrated that rational arguments based on facts are primarily used by people to justify previously reached emotional and moral judgments, not to reach these judgments.

As social scientist Jonathan Haidt puts it, it’s like having an “in-house press officer” whose job it is to put an appealing veneer of logic and reason over our emotional conclusions.

The best roadmap I’ve seen for moving beyond fruitless fact-checking to a deeper understanding of political lying is the 2019 book, “Politics, Dialogue, and the Evolution of Democracy,” by Kenneth Cloke, who co-founded Mediators Without Borders and engaged in dispute resolution in the Middle East, pre-war Ukraine, Armenia, Ireland and other trouble spots.

Cloke starts from the observation that lying is very common in arguments. Indeed, social scientists have demonstrated that simply asking people to tell a hypothetical story in the first person from the perspective of the perpetrator or victim will cause them to twist the story in favor of their character.

How many times have you said in exasperation that a family member or co-worker “always” or “never” does something even though no one else is so consistent?

Cloke’s explanation is that lying is so common because lies can convey emotional truth that cannot be captured by facts. He uses the example of Trump’s signature to claim that Barack Obama was born in Kenya.

The objective falsity of the statement was easily proven. But the sad emotional truth behind it all was that, for some people, a black man, no matter where he was born, was an outsider not qualified to be president.

Likewise, saying that someone “always” or “never” does something, although almost certainly wrong, effectively indicates that the other person does something far too often or too rarely for you, and that is enough upsetting for you to exaggerate to communicate. your distress.

Cloke’s recommendation is to sidestep the squabbles over the veracity of a factual claim and get right to the emotional message by stopping the lie. It is this message that will reveal the real problem and what the speaker wants to say about it.

To all appearances, Trump has no sincere convictions on political issues; he is a completely cynical politician who will say anything he thinks will increase his political power. But he was masterful in energizing a lot of people. Its emotional messages need to be clarified and discussed.

I would have liked to hear Collins stop desperately trying to correct Trump’s facts and come to the emotional truth he communicates: “Mr. President, without any credible evidence, you keep saying the election was stolen. What is true is that many Americans, especially older Americans in rural areas, feel that their political power has, indeed, been stolen by rapid demographic change, identity politics, mainstream media public who denigrate them and how both parties respond to powerful interests like Wall Street and Silicon Valley. What are your ideas for restoring faith in democracy?”

Another example: “Mr. President, despite the recent jury verdict against you, you continue to deny any misconduct with Jean Carroll. What is true is that the changing role of women in our society, including the assertiveness of the Me Too movement, sometimes at the expense of due process, has been uncomfortable for many people. What are your ideas for offering women full protection and equality without infringing on men’s rights? »

There are equally powerful emotional messages behind Trump’s lies about immigrants, Ukraine and everything else.

I doubt Trump has answers to questions at this level. He would probably slip away and groan. But simply asking deeper questions would put us all in tune with the emotional realities that really drive our politics.

Other institutions are moving from debate to dialogue, so we see things like the spread of restorative justice, the Congressional Problem Solvers’ Caucus, and increasing employee involvement in management decisions. Maybe it’s time for journalism to catch up.

Bruce Peterson is a senior district judge and teaches a course on lawyers as peacemakers at the University of Minnesota Law School.

