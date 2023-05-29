Rioters on January 6 collect thousands of donations





Less than two months after pleading guilty to storming the United States Capitol, Texas resident Daniel Goodwyn appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show and promoted a website where supporters could give money to Goodwyn and other rioters the site called political prisoners.

What you need to know An Associated Press review of court records shows that prosecutors in more than 1,000 criminal cases since January 6, 2021 are increasingly asking judges to impose fines in addition to jail time for offset donations from supporters of Capitol rioters Dozens of defendants have set up online fundraising appeals for help with legal costs, and prosecutors acknowledge there is nothing wrong hard to ask for help with attorney fees. have had government-funded legal representation

The Justice Department now wants Goodwyn to give up more than $25,000. He lifted a clawback that is part of a growing government effort to prevent rioters from being able to personally profit from their participation in the attack that shook the foundations of American democracy.

A review of court records by The Associated Press shows prosecutors in more than 1,000 criminal cases since Jan. 6, 2021 are increasingly asking judges to impose fines on top of jail time to offset supporter donations Capitol rioters.

Dozens of defendants have set up online fundraising appeals for help with legal costs, and prosecutors agree there’s nothing wrong with asking for help with legal costs. ‘attorney. But the Justice Department has, in some cases, questioned where the money actually went, as many of those charged received government-funded legal representation.

Most fundraising efforts appear on GiveSendGo, which bills itself as the #1 free Christian fundraising site and has become a haven for those accused of Jan. 6 banned from using traditional crowdfunding sites, including including GoFundMe, to raise funds. Rioters often proclaim their innocence and portray themselves as victims of government oppression, even as they make deals to plead guilty and cooperate with prosecutors.

Their fundraising success suggests that many people in the United States still regard the Jan. 6 rioters as patriots and cling to the baseless belief that the Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election from Donald. Trump. The former president himself has fueled the idea, pledging to pardon the rioters if elected.

Markus Maly, a Virginia man who was due to be sentenced next month for assaulting police officers on Capitol Hill, has raised more than $16,000 through an online campaign that portrayed him as a January 6 prisoner of war and demanded money for his family. Prosecutors asked for a fine of more than $16,000, noting that Maly had a public defender and owed no court costs.

He should not be able to use his own notoriety gained in the commission of his crimes to capitalize on his participation in the Capitol breach in this way, a prosecutor wrote in court documents.

So far this year, prosecutors have sought more than $390,000 in fines against at least 21 riot defendants, for amounts ranging from $450 to more than $71,000, according to the AP tally.

Judges have imposed at least $124,127 in fines on 33 riot defendants this year. In the previous two years, judges ordered more than 100 riot defendants to collectively pay more than $240,000 in fines.

Separately, judges ordered hundreds of convicted rioters to pay more than $524,000 in restitution to the government to cover more than $2.8 million in damages to the Capitol and other Jan. 6-related expenses.

More and more rioters facing the most serious charges and the longest prison sentences are now being convicted. They also tend to be prolific fundraisers, which could explain the recent increase in requests for fines.

Earlier this month, the judge who sentenced Nathaniel DeGrave to more than three years in prison also ordered him to pay a $25,000 fine. Prosecutors noted that the Nevada resident had unbelievably raised more than $120,000 through GiveSendGo fundraising campaigns that labeled him a Beijing Bidens political prisoner in the Americas Gitmo, a reference to the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

He did so despite seeking cooperation with the government and admitting that he and his co-conspirators had been guilty since at least November 2021, a prosecutor wrote.

Attorney William Shipley, who has represented DeGrave and more than two dozen other Jan. 6 defendants, said he advises clients to avoid fundraising under the auspices of being a political prisoner if they intend to plead guilty.

Until they admit to committing a crime, they have every right to shout from the rooftops that the only reason they are being held is politics, Shipley said. It’s just a political speech of the first amendment.

Shipley said he provided the judge with documents showing DeGrave collected about $25,000 more than he paid his attorneys.

I’ve never had to do this until these cases because I’ve never had clients who have done third-party fundraisers like this, Shipley said. There is a segment of the population that is sensitive to the fate of these defendants.

GiveSendGo co-founder Heather Wilson said her site’s decision to allow legal defense funds for Capitol Riots defendants “is rooted in our company’s commitment to the presumption of innocence and freedom for all to hire private lawyers”.

The government’s push for more fines comes as it reaches a milestone in the largest federal investigation in US history: just over 500 defendants have been convicted of the January 6 crimes.

Judges do not automatically approve prosecutors’ requests for fines.

Prosecutors have sought a fine of more than $70,000 from Peter Schwartz, a Kentucky man who attacked police officers outside the Capitol with pepper spray and a chair. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced Schwartz this month to more than 14 years in prison, one of the longest to date in a Capitol riot case, but did not issue a fine.

Prosecutors suspect Schwartz tried to profit from his fundraising campaign, Patriot Pete Political Prisoner in DC. But his attorney, Dennis Boyle, said there was no evidence of that.

The judge basically said that if the money was used for attorney fees or other such costs, there was no reason to impose a fine, Boyle said.

A jury has convicted romance novel cover model John Strand of storming the Capitol with Dr. Simone Gold, a California doctor who is a leading figure in the anti-vaccine movement. Now prosecutors are seeking a $50,000 fine on top of jail time for Strand when a judge sentenced him on Thursday.

Strand raised more than $17,300 for his legal defense without disclosing that he has a taxpayer-funded attorney, prosecutors say. They say Strand appears to be of substantial financial means, living in a home that was purchased for more than $3 million last year.

Strand raised and continues to raise funds on his website based on his misrepresentations and misrepresentations about the events of Jan. 6, prosecutors wrote.

Goodwyn, who appeared on Carlson’s show in March, is expected to be sentenced next month. Defense attorney Carolyn Stewart described prosecutors as demanding blood from a rock “in asking for the $25,000 fine.

He received this charitable amount to help pay his debt for legal fees from former lawyers and this, for unknown reasons, is inconvenient for the government,” Stewart wrote.

