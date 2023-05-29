Analysis: Corruption charge against a minister changes the political landscape of 2024 – Universities

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta ●

Mon 29 May 2023





07:00

The arrest of a senior cabinet minister accused of corruption will change the political landscape ahead of the February 2024 general election, with presumptive presidential candidate Anies Baswedan and his main sponsor, the NasDem party, taking big hits.

Whether Johnny G. Plate, the Minister of Communications and Information, is guilty or not, his arrest on May 18 was clearly timed to undermine the electoral chances of the NasDem, to which he belongs, and Anies, the former governor of Jakarta. Johnny will be able to walk free at the end of the investigation, which will take a long process, but the damage will already be done.

The decision to name Johnny as a suspect seems to have President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s fingerprints all over it. Although Jokowi cannot run for a third term, he has maneuvered to ensure that his successor will protect and carry on his legacy. He publicly endorsed two other presumptive candidates, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, but not Anies, who campaigned for change after Indonesia was ruled by Jokowi for two terms.

Jokowi retains some influence on the outcome of the 2024 presidential election even though he does not chair any political party. He somehow controls the fate of the seven parties in his coalition government, of which the NasDem is a part. And he commands the loyalty of millions of nonpartisan diehards who will vote for the party and presidential candidate he chooses.

When NasDem formally announced in November that Anies would be its presidential candidate, other coalition parties demanded NasDem’s expulsion. Jokowi did not budge, and typical of a Javanese politician who keeps his hands clean, he got the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to do its bidding, arresting Johnny on bribery charges for building telephone towers in border areas.

The KPK said it would follow up on the Rp8 trillion ($530 million) Johnny is accused of embezzling, sending clear signals that the investigation will go all the way to NasDem. If found guilty of accepting bribes, under the Political Parties Act, the court can dissolve the party.

Johnny has denied the charges, saying he was a self-made billionaire and didn’t need to steal. The contract for the telephone tower project went to his brother.

NasDem chairman Surya Paloh said the KPK is welcome to investigate the party’s finances to help clean up the party’s name and reputation.

The party, which made its electoral debut in 2014, placed fifth in 2019. The NasDem will now have to tinker with its ambition of making it to the top three in the 2024 elections. The party is also under heavy pressure to drop its appointment of Anies and save the fortune of the party during the election.

What else

For much of the past two years, the KPK has been trying to find evidence of corruption against Anies, investigating possible financial irregularities in the organization of the Formula-E race in Jakarta in 2021. Dozens of people have summoned by the KPK, some detained for a long time. hours of interrogation. Many of those interviewed said privately that all questions were about the possibility of Anies’ involvement. The KPK didn’t find the evidence it wanted, but the mention of the KPK investigating Anies is enough to convince some people to rethink voting for him.

Anies has trailed Prabowo and Ganjar in all public opinion polls for the most popular candidates for 2024, but with a significant number of people not engaged in those polls, he could still cause a surprise in February. NasDem Chairman Surya insisted that his relations with Jokowi remained cordial and that the party would continue to remain loyal to the president until the end of his term in October 2024. He insisted that the choice of Anies by NasDem also had to be respected.

In the weeks leading up to Johnny’s naming as a corruption suspect, Surya-owned Metro TV covered how Jokowi was heavily involved in the 2024 race. politicians and political analysts, including former vice president Jusuf Kalla, to say that the president was behaving unethically.

It is clear that the relationship between Jokowi and Surya is not going well. Two NasDem ministers still sit in the Cabinet, although they occupy less strategic positions. Their fate is uncertain given Surya’s deteriorating relationship with the President.

What we heard

Several sources suggest that the corruption case involving Johnny Plate will implicate other figures outside the government.

One of them is Happy Hapsoro Sukmonohadi, the husband of Speaker of the House of Representatives Puan Maharani and son-in-law of Megawati Soekarnoputri. Happy was involved as an energy supplier in this signal transmitter project. A source familiar with the matter said Assistant Attorney General for Special Crimes Febrie Adriansyah was summoned to the state courthouse a day before Plate was named a suspect.

The Palace inquired about indications of Happy’s involvement. “He [Febrie] said Happy was not involved,” the source said. Febrie is a loyalist to Attorney General ST Burhanuddin, who is affiliated with the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDIP). PDI-P.

According to the same source, the attorney general immediately ordered the director of the investigation to take over the investigation because Febrie was reluctant to do the job. Following the takeover, Plate was named a suspect.

“Happy’s business group plans to file a pretrial motion to prevent the investigation from expanding,” the source said.

Plate’s pursuit has affected the political landscape. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is reportedly considering a cabinet reshuffle, while NasDem party chairman Surya Paloh said he would not put forward a candidate to replace Plate. Some NasDem politicians said the latest developments indicated that Jokowi was ready to take on Paloh.

The presidential candidacy of Anies Baswedan is also disrupted. A close associate of the Coalition for Change – a coalition of parties supporting Anies – revealed that Anies had met with Golkar party chairman Airlangga Hartarto to save his nomination. To conceal the meeting, organized by Golkar politicians, Anies had to change cars up to four times. During the meeting, Airlangga proposed himself as a candidate for the vice-presidency of Anies. “This move is meant to undermine the Coalition for Change,” the politician said.

This content is provided by Tenggara Strategics in collaboration with Jakarta Post

