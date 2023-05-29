NOTFew things could unite Peng Lifa, the activist who disappeared after staging a rare anti-lockdown protest in Beijing last year, and Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader whom Peng criticized. But in October 2022, the two men diagnose the same vulnerability in China: food.

We want food, not PCR tests, read the bright red characters of Pengs, sporting a banner hung above Beijing’s Sitong Bridge on October 13. Three days later, Xi delivered a speech to the Communist Party of China (CCP) on how to hold high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

We need to strengthen the foundations of food security on all fronts, the Chinese president said.

If the Chinese economy is to withstand a military conflict with Taiwan and the inevitable sanctions such an attack would trigger, it must ensure a stable supply of energy. This means fuel for the economy, as well as for the citizens who fuel it.

If the Chinese economy is to withstand a military conflict with Taiwan and the inevitable sanctions such an attack would trigger, it must ensure a stable supply of energy. This means fuel for the economy, as well as for the citizens who fuel it.

Ensuring that the Chinese people have enough food has plagued every ruler since the imperial dynasties. The country is home to a fifth of the world’s population but only 7% of its arable land and as the population has urbanised, diets have changed and the number of farmers has declined.

This has made China increasingly dependent on imports to fill its 1.4 billion stomachs. If, in the event of a conflict with Taiwan, China enters a war economy, then ensuring a stable food supply will be vital for the Chinese leadership.

Beijing is already trying to reduce its dependence on strategic rivals. Chinese orders for U.S. corn in 2022-23 are down 70% from a year earlier, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Instead, China is relying on friendlier countries like Brazil, which delivered its first ship of corn to Chinese shores in January. Last year, China agreed to waive some pest and disease controls to speed up Brazilian imports.

Farmers dry corn in eastern China’s Shandong province in 2020 Photography: AFP/Getty Images

A bigger challenge is to boost China’s domestic productivity; excessive use of fertilizers has reduced the fertility of large tracts of farmland, meaning some crops cost twice as much to harvest in China as in the United States, with significantly lower yields. A lack of genetically modified seeds, which are widely used in the United States, adds to the problem.

The government sees genetically modified seeds dubbed agriculture fleas as an important piece of the puzzle. A cultural aversion to GM seeds has slowed their adoption, but Beijing is expected to allow GM maize to be planted for the first time in the near future.

China doesn’t really have strong legislation regarding the use of GM crops, said Council on Foreign Relations fellow Zoe Zongyuan Liu. However, the government insists on the need to introduce them into the agricultural system, if China wants to strengthen its self-sufficiency.

Addicted to coal

While many analysts may believe or hope that Western countries will not weaponize hunger against China in the event of a conflict with Taiwan, the war in Ukraine has shown that energy is very susceptible to being hit by penalties. And unlike Russia, with its vast reserves of natural gas, China depends on other countries for much of its energy.

More than 80% of China’s energy comes from coal, oil and gas. Coal makes up the lion’s share of this mix, and most of it is produced domestically. Although China has pledged to reduce its dependence on coal, in the first three months of this year local governments approved more new coal-fired power plants than in all of 2021. Last year, China authorized the equivalent of two new plants per week.

But oil and gas are crucial to the country’s economy, in areas such as transportation. About three-quarters of China’s crude oil is imported, mostly from friendly countries like Russia and Saudi Arabia. Although these countries are unlikely to comply with potential sanctions imposed on Beijing, much of their crude oil is transported by maritime tankers, which are vulnerable to interception.

A similar risk applies to gas. About 40% of it is imported, but aware of the risks of shipping by sea, China has dramatically increased domestic production and imports by land pipeline. Last year, Chinese LNG imports by sea fell 20% compared to 2021 (this drop was also due to Covid restrictions), while domestic production increased by 6% and imports by pipeline by 9%.

In today’s environment around China, the [interception] maritime imports would be relatively easy for Western democratic allies. They don’t need to do this anywhere near China, says Paul Dabbar, visiting scholar at Columbia Universitys Center on Global Energy Policy.

Companies would very quickly stop shipping their vessels if their vessels were threatened with seizure by US authorities, Dabbar said.

Building enough pipelines to meet China’s gas demands would be a huge infrastructure challenge. When Xi visited Moscow in March, he and Vladimir Putin signed a number of agreements but failed to advance Power of Siberia 2, a new pipeline that would supply 50 billion cubic meters of gas Russian to China via Mongolia.

In the meantime, China remains addicted to coal. Xi has pledged to phase out consumption from 2026, but if a conflict with Taiwan does loom on the horizon, as many US officials predict, coal is likely to remain vital to China’s ambitions.