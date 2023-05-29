Boris Johnson ‘still has a huge role to play in politics’, says Steve Barclay

Boris Johnson still has a ‘huge role to play’ in politics and is set to remain an MP after the next general election, the Health Secretary said yesterday.

Steve Barclay said his former boss had “achieved a lot”, especially his leadership during the war in Ukraine.

His backing comes after Mr Johnson hit out at the Cabinet Office for passing information to police about other potential lockdown breaches.

Asked on Sky if the former Prime Minister was ‘toast’, Mr Barclay replied: ‘No, I think Boris has a huge role to play’. We have seen his leadership in the country’s response to Ukraine.

“Of course I want to see Boris back as an MP…Boris has achieved a lot.”

Mr Barclay was appointed Health Secretary by Mr Johnson after Sajid Javid left office and sparked a wave of resignations that ended in the then Prime Minister’s downfall.

Over the weekend, Mr Johnson insisted that fresh claims he broke lockdown rules were ‘a bunch of nonsense’.

He told Sky News: “I think it’s ridiculous that items from my diary are being picked out and handed over to the police… without anyone even having the basic common sense to ask me what those entries were referring to. .”