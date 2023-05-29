Politics
Joko Correct! The horror prediction has now come true
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – At the end of 2022, many predict that the world situation will be gloomy this year due to a major storm or a perfect storm. Now, one by one, the predictions are coming true.
This prediction did not come from just anyone. Starting with the leaders of developed and influential countries in the world, international institutions up to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) have also expressed it.
The basis is that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a killing or healing effect on the world, many countries are in a serious situation. One of them is fiscal. Mismanagement has plunged several countries into a debt crisis.
On the other hand, there are geopolitical issues that are heating up. The Russian and Ukrainian wars that have been going on for the past year, until now there is no certainty of peace. This situation has created a commodity crisis, driven up energy and food prices, and led to high inflation, especially in the United States and Europe.
Now some of the fears are happening. Several countries have experienced an economic slowdown that has plunged into a recession. The United States grew by 1.6%, South Korea by 0.8%, Europe and Japan by 1.3%.
As for China, it grew by 4.5% in the first quarter, while Mexico grew by 3.89%. Russia is still on the verge of recession with -1.9%. The latest is Germany which is expected to feel the -0.3% recession.
“I mean the world is not in a good situation,” Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said during the 115th National Revival Day commemoration ceremony at her office in Jakarta, quoted Monday (29 /5/2023).
In addition to the food and energy crises, financial crises have hit various countries. Even the United States and Europe have experienced a banking crisis. Sri Mulyani asked all parties, especially his staff, to continue to heighten their vigilance against any potential spread that could affect the national economy.
The United States is heading for bankruptcy, RI, please be vigilant
The United States (US) is now heading towards bankruptcy or default. The reason for this is that in the past few days, no decision has been made on whether the US government debt limit will increase or not.
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo in a press conference on Thursday (5/25/2023) explained that what is currently on the market’s mind is what trading points will be agreed. If the demand from US President Joe Biden’s administration is met, it could push up the US Treasury.
The 2-year Treasury yield, for example, on Thursday (5/26/2023), rose 16.7 basis points to 4.51%. This level is the highest since March 10. In three weeks, the gain reached 58.8 basis points.
Then the 10-year rose yesterday by 9.6 basis points to 3.815%, in 3 weeks it jumped by 36.9 basis points.
“If the debt ceiling is high, of course, the amount of debt will be high and the UST will be high. This will probably affect the reaction of the Fed. If the debt ceiling is high, growth will be high, inflation will be high,” he explained.
It’s a different story if, for example, government spending is reduced. According to Perry, this situation will push the US benchmark interest rate lower than the current position of 5-5.25%.
“If the reduction in spending means that the amount of debt is low and the yield threshold will not be so high, the FFR could not only hold but decline,” Perry explained.
Therefore, it is indicated that global uncertainty is high again. “What we’re up against now is a strong US, a strong dollar, the currency is under pressure,” he concluded.
Director General for Finance and Risk Management at the Department of Finance, Suminto, said he would continue to be wary of political politics in the United States. So far, he said, there has been no significant impact on global financial markets, including the Indonesian financial market.
“We have not seen any significant impact on global financial markets, including spillovers to our SBN market. Our SBN market is still very good and supportive, indicating that we have not seen the impact of the debt ceiling in the United States,” Suminto said on another occasion.
