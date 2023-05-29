Recep Tayyip Erdogan is re-elected in Türkiye





Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected as Turkey’s president on Sunday, winning a new five-year term that will now extend his rule over the country for a third decade. The first elections were held on May 14, but a runoff was called after none of the candidates secured the 50% vote needed to win the presidency. In Sunday’s second round, Erdogan won 52.14% of the vote, while his opponent, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaraoglu, won 47.86%, according to the official newspaper. Andalusian Agency. “The only winner today is Turkey,” Erdogan said in a victory speech, per The Associated Press. A crowd of supporters cheered him on as he thanked those who voted for him, adding: ‘We will continue to be at the forefront of this fight until real democracy comes to our country’ . Turkey celebrates its centenary in 2023, and Erdogan said he would work hard to put the country in a privileged position for the next hundred years, which he described as a “Turkish century”. Erdogan was facing perhaps the biggest challenge of his 20 years in office, but he still managed to win the election. His victory came despite a series of controversies which at first seemed to him to embitter the Turkish people. Described by The Economist as ruling Turkey in an “increasingly autocratic style”, Erdogan is often seen as one of the world’s most notable strongmen. Erdogan ruled Turkey for a generation, serving as prime minister from 2003 to 2014 and as president ever since. He performed well in the first round of elections despite polls showing some disillusionment with his presidency. Public opinion seemed to turn sharply after his government’s response to a series of earthquakes last February that claimed thousands of lives. Erdogan has been criticized for the perceived slowness of the response and lack of government help in the face of the natural disaster. May 28, 2023: This article has been updated with the election results.

