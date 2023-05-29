President Xi Jinping chairs inaugural China-Central Asia Summit The Sun Nigeria

Give a keynote speech

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need to work together for a China-Central Asia community with a shared destiny, characterized by mutual assistance, common development, universal security and eternal friendship. Xi made the call on the morning of May 19, 2022, when he chaired the first China-Central Asia Summit in Xian, China’s Shaanxi Province. In attendance were President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan; President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan; President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan; President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan.

During the meeting held in a friendly atmosphere, the presidents reviewed the history of friendly exchanges between China and the five Central Asian countries, reviewed the experience of cooperation in various fields and considered the future directions of cooperation. With the future in mind, they agreed to work together for an even closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future. Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, warmly welcomed the five presidents to Xian for the summit. Xi pointed out that in today’s world, transformations not seen in a century are accelerating; the international and regional situation is changing in profound and complex ways, and both the opportunities and the challenges are unprecedented.

In the keynote speech titled Working Together for a China-Central Asia Community with a Shared Future Featuring Mutual Assistance, Common Development, Universal Security and Eternal Friendship, Xi noted that Xian is an important cradle of Chinese civilization and nation, adding that it is also the starting point of the ancient Silk Road at the eastern end.

Xi said: Through their joint efforts spanning hundreds of years, the peoples of China and Central Asia have expanded and prospered the Silk Road, a historic contribution to the interaction, integration, enrichment and development of world civilizations. This gathering in Xian today to renew a thousand-year-old friendship and open up new prospects for the future has a very important significance.

Xi also recalled highlighting the initiative to jointly build a Silk Road economic belt in 2013, saying that over the past decade, China and Central Asian countries have been working closely together. to fully revive the Silk Road and actively deepen forward-looking cooperation, leading their relationship into a new era. The relationship between China and Central Asia is steeped in history, driven by broad real needs and built on strong popular support. Relations are overflowing with vigor and vitality in the new era, Xi also said.

While saying that the changes in the world, our time and the historical trajectory are happening in a way like never before, Xi said Central Asia is at a crossroads connecting East and West, South and the North.

According to Xi, the world needs a stable Central Asia. The sovereignty, security, independence and territorial integrity of Central Asian countries must be preserved; the choice of development paths of their peoples must be respected; and their efforts for peace, harmony and tranquility should be supported.

The world needs a prosperous Central Asia. A dynamic and prosperous Central Asia will help the people of the region realize their aspiration for a better life. It will also give a strong impetus to the global economic recovery.

Xi also stressed that the summit has created a new platform and opened up new prospects for China-Central Asia cooperation, assuring that China will seize the summit as an opportunity to strengthen coordination with all parties for a good planning, development and progress of China-Central Asia cooperation. Asian cooperation.

The presidents of the five Central Asian countries thanked China for successfully launching and hosting the first China-Central Asia Summit, and hailed the fruitful results of their comprehensive cooperation with China.

With frequent high-level mutual visits, China-EU relations should return to the main theme of win-win cooperation

For for a month, leaders and dignitaries from many European countries visited China intensively, and high-level Chinese officials also visited Europe intensively recently. State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang recently concluded his first trip to Europe since taking office, visiting Germany, France and Norway respectively. During the last stop in Norway, he said that through this visit, he deeply felt the positive will of the European side to strengthen communication and coordination with China and promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

At the same time, for the sustainable and stable development of China-EU relations, three points must be adhered to: first, adhere to an inclusive worldview; second, to adhere to a progressive historical vision; third, adhere to a vision of mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation.

Since November last year, European leaders and senior leaders have generally emphasized that they are not seeking to decouple from China, but they have also continued to offer to reduce risks with China. In this regard, Qin Gang, pointed out during his visit to Europe that China is Europe’s partner in risk management and what China exports to Europe and the world is insurance rather than risks. He called on China and the EU to unanimously oppose decoupling and broken chains and jointly adhere to the right direction of economic globalization. He also urged China and the EU to jointly oppose the New Cold War and take the lead in promoting major power coordination and positive interaction.

China’s economy stabilized and rebounded in the first quarter of 2023

From At the start of 2023, all regions and government departments in China have scrupulously implemented the decisions and plans of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, given priority to stability, sought progress, while maintaining stability, promoted high-quality development and made great efforts to ensure stable growth, jobs and prices.

China has adopted proactive and effective macroeconomic policies and made steady and rapid changes in epidemic prevention and control. Work and life have returned to normal at a faster pace, production and demand have stabilized and rebounded, jobs and prices have become fundamentally stable, business expectations have improved significantly, positive factors have increased cumulatively and the economy has become stable again. good start. The main features are:

First, economic growth has stabilized and rebounded. In the first quarter, GDP grew 4.5% year-on-year, 1.6 percentage points more than in the fourth quarter of last year and 2.2%, up from the previous quarter. It grew faster than in the past. Agriculture has maintained steady growth. Livestock has grown steadily and agricultural production has remained stable. In the first quarter, the value added of agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishing increased by 3.8% year on year, and the production of pork, beef, mutton and poultry increased by 2.5%. Industrial production has recovered steadily. In the first quarter, the added value of industrial enterprises above the designated size rose 3 percent year on year, up 0.3 percentage points from the fourth quarter of last year. The service sector has seen a marked rebound in growth rate.

Second, domestic demand has increased. Market sales have increased. More opportunity and higher spending expectations led to an expansion in market sales and a notable rebound in consumer spending in the services sector. In the first quarter, total retail sales of consumer goods rose 5.8% from a year earlier, compared with a 2.7% decline in the fourth quarter of last year. Retail sales in the service sector showed good recovery momentum, of which restaurant revenues increased by 13.9%. Investment has increased steadily.

While jobs and prices have remained fundamentally stable, solid progress has been made in high-level opening, including continued transformation and upgrading, with new growth engines continuing to grow; and the vitality of the market which has increased, and the expectations of business entities have improved.

First anniversary of the Global Security Initiative

In a world of change and disorder on the security front, President Xi Jinping introduced the landmark Global Security Initiative (GSI), calling on countries to adapt to the profoundly changing international landscape in a spirit of solidarity and to tackle complex and intertwined security challenges with a win-win mindset. The GSI aims to eliminate the root causes of international conflict, improve global security governance, encourage joint international efforts to bring greater stability and certainty in unstable and changing times, and promote peace and development. sustainable in the world. hailed and warmly welcomed by the international community, among which more than 80 countries and a number of international organizations have expressed their appreciation and support.

As the initiator of the GSI, China has taken concrete steps to implement it. China has actively engaged in mediation diplomacy and made unremitting efforts for the political settlement of burning issues, including the Iranian nuclear issue, Korean Peninsula issues, the Syrian issue and the Palestinian issue.

Chinese technology helps Africa pursue quality development

Burundi, an East African country known as the heart of Africa, boasts of favorable conditions for rice production, thanks to its tropical climate with abundant rainfall. But Burundians have long suffered from food shortages for the low yield of rice.

To help address the agricultural challenge in the country, China has sent five groups of high-level experts under bilateral technical cooperation programs since August 2009. To conduct research and trials, Chinese experts have carried out field visits to the 15 rice-growing provinces of Burundi and successfully selected and introduced eight varieties of rice seeds adapted to the local climate and environment. Thanks to their efforts, low yields or the threat of total crop failure caused by rice plague in the mountainous areas have become a thing of the past.