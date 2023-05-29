Politics
Jokowi Considered Impossible To Issue A Presidential Decree For Firli Cs, Here Is The Reason
Lecturer in Constitutional Law at Andalas University (Unand) Feri Amsari evaluated President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) It is impossible to issue a presidential decree (Keppres) regarding the extension of the term of the KPK leadership Firli BahurI et al. Because according to him, there is no decision of the Constitutional Court which regulates whether the current mandate of the KPK leadership is changed according to the changes.
“It is impossible to issue a presidential decree extending the term of the current KPK leadership, but in the MK decision itself number 112 of 2022 there is absolutely no content indicating that the extension of the term of the current leadership from the KPK,” Feri told reporters on Sunday evening (5/28/2023).
Feri understands that the decision of the Constitutional Court regarding the extension of the term of KPK leaders to 5 years is final and binding. But according to him, it cannot be applied upside down. He said that every country adheres to the principle of non-retroactivity, which means that it prohibits retroactive judicial decisions.
“What the Constitutional Court decided is that the constitutional mandate of the KPK leadership was of course based on the nature of the Constitutional Court’s decision to apply the perspective, it is final and binding in the event that the tenure of the KPK leadership is 5 years but this cannot be applied backwards because in any country in the world this adheres to the principle of non-retroactivity alias cannot apply the law to upside down,” he said.
Feri thinks that if the president ignores this principle, then there will be an opinion that it is the president who really wants the term of KPK leaders Firli Bahuri et al to be extended. He suspected then that there was an interest related to the presidential election behind the extension of the mandate of Firli and others.
“If the president ignores these legal principles, it means that he wants the age of the KPK leadership to be added by one year, so that later the KPK leadership can follow the cases to stumble the presidential candidates of the opposition camp will be accused that the president is the person behind the scenes who extended the term of the current KPK leadership,” he said.
For your information, DPR members and legal experts agree on the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) which changed the tenure of KPK leaders from 4 years to 5 years, which applies to new leaders of the KPK. Members and experts of the DPR believe that the current mandate of the KPK leaders cannot be extended.
For information, the KPK is currently led by Firli Bahuri as co-president of four vice-presidents, namely Alexander Marwata, Nurul Ghufron, Nawawi Pomolango and Johanis Tanak. They are KPK leaders who are expected to serve from 2019 to 2023.
NasDem Faction III DPR RI Member Taufik Basari or Tobas opined that the Constitutional Court’s decision to change the term of the KPK leadership from 4 to 5 years should not be retroactive. Tobas said there was no clear sentence that the Constitutional Court ruling would apply to the current KPK leadership.
“There is no firm condemnation that this decision leads to an extension of the mandate for this period. Because the decision is not retroactive, it should take effect for the future period because the decision to appoint KPK leaders for that period 3.5 years ago was for a 4-year term,” Tobas said in his statement, Saturday (5/27).
