Erdogan is re-elected in Turkey, much to Trump’s delight – Mother Jones





Fight misinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected on Sunday, cementing his grip on power. First elected in 2003 as prime minister, Erdogan reshaped Turkey from its secular moderate democratic system to a more religious and increasingly authoritarian power structure. Erdogan’s regime has complicated Turkey’s relations with Western leaders, it is currently preventing Sweden’s entry into NATO, but has found an enthusiastic ally in Donald Trump.

The former president took to Truth Social on Sunday afternoon to effusively praise the election result: “Congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his well-deserved big victory in Turkey. I know him well, he is a friend and learned firsthand how much he loves his country and the great people of Turkey, whom he has raised to a new level of fame and respect! Trump posted.

Despite Trump’s assessment of Erdogan, most international relations experts and human rights observers have a more mixed view. As the leader of Turkey, Erdogan abolished the country’s longstanding parliamentary system, seized control of state media and relentlessly pursued his political opponents; in 2019, for example, an opposition politician won the mayoralty of Istanbul and soon found himself prosecuted for “insulting public officials”. (He now faces two years in prison if convicted.) Erdogan’s administration has been ruthlessly efficient in cracking down on the LGBTQ community “We are against LGBT people,” Erdogan recently announced during a a campaign rally and he complained about gender equality, claiming that women are not equal to men. His administration largely fumbled the response to February’s devastating earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people.

As Trump is well known for his affection for strongmen around the world, his affection for Erdogan is not surprising. But with Turkey, his personal history runs particularly deep. With his eye on the White House in 2015, he addressed criticism over a potential conflict of interest:

I have a small conflict of interest because I have a big building in Istanbul. It is extremely successful work. It’s called Trump Towers, two towers, instead of one, not the usual, its two,” Trump said in a 2015 interview with Steve Bannon. he was in office.

The financial relationship and potential leverage have not been lost on Erdogan, who openly considered snatching Trump’s name from the two buildings in 2016 when Trump denigrated Muslims during his first candidacy.

Both men had their differences. Erdogan summarily dismissed Trump’s efforts to pressure Turkey to change course on Syria, but the problems were mostly covered up by Trump’s willingness to pander to Erdogan. This included taking to a podium to praise Erdogan just hours after the Turkish president was filmed appearing to order his bodyguards to attack protesters in downtown Washington, DC, outside the ambassador’s residence. from Turkey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2023/05/erdogan-turkey-reelection-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos