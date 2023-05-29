Donald Trump may soon be ditching America for his next unhealthy obsession MDGA makes Disney even bigger





Donald Trump’s latest post on Truth Social may well point to his next campaign slogan, which will undeniably soon be plastered on red hats in a city near you. Forget the days of MAGA; it’s on MADA now Make America Disney Again, or maybe it’ll be MDGA Make Disney Great Again instead.

Either way, Trump is aiming for the Mouse House, and we see how well it worked for his frenemy, Ron Desantis or as Trump has taken to calling him DeSanctus. Let’s step back for a moment, because you might be confused to hear that Trump is against Disney now, with an old record supporting the company, but that was the Disney of yore as far as he’s concerned.

Just a month ago, Trump took to Truth Social to share the following statement, calling DeSantis by his commonly used nickname and appearing to side more with the Mouse House, much like Casey DeSantis, than the Governor of Florida.

“DeSanctus is completely destroyed by Disney. His original PR plan failed, so now he’s coming back with a new one to save face. Disney’s next step will be the announcement that no more money will be invested in Florida at cause of the governor – In fact, they might even announce a slow withdrawal or the sale of certain properties or the whole Watch! That would be a killer.

His latest post lays out exactly where he stands with Disney and DeSanctimonious (we’re moving forward in our descriptors), and the reason for his change of heart will come as no surprise to anyone. In fact, he takes one word from the most basic and overused list of adjectives to call the company a shadow of itself, further reinforcing his ignorance.

Trump went on to say DeSantis should have stopped Disney from getting ‘woke and gross’ a long time ago and said the way forward was still easy if the Governor just moved on, and with nearly 6,000 likes , we’re reminding everyone that transformation and progression are still frowned upon by too many Americans today.

Although DeSantis and Trump are both anti-Disney, those who follow politics shouldn’t expect to see the friends-turned-foes team up anytime soon; mutual contempt isn’t enough to bring people together, even if they use pages from the same playbook to talk about the Mouse House.

Whether it’s MADA or MDGA, Trump is using Truth Social to take public stances for and against corporations ahead of his 2024 presidential race, but nothing he’s done against Disney so far has gone up. , and we feel the same is valid here. “The Woke, Disgusting Shadow of Its Old Self” will soon be celebrating a fine weekend at the box office with the live-action retelling of The Little Mermaid, and with the popularity of films like Turning Red and Strange World, it’s clear that Disney isn’t going to be scaremongering to regress, so that’s another stalemate.

