Donald Trump meets Boris Johnson in Texas: Ukrainian victory is elementary





Home page Policy Will: Linus Prien Divide Boris Johnson and Donald Trump discussed the situation in Ukraine together (symbolic image). White House via www.imago-images.de Boris Johnson and Donald Trump are no longer in power. Nevertheless, they meet in Texas to discuss the situation in Ukraine. For Trump, the question poses a challenge. London – Partly because of their looks, Donald Trump and Boris Johnson have been compared many times in the past. The two conservative politicians are no longer under the government’s purview, even though Trump has long been back on the campaign trail for the 2024 presidential election. Trump and Johnson have become vocal Policy nevertheless met to discuss the Ukrainian war. Boris Johnson has always supported Ukraine as prime minister and has visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy several times in Kyiv. For Donald Trump, the war in Ukraine is a more sensitive issue because: Many right-wingers in the United States and American politics first understand that it is not the United States’ responsibility to support the Ukraine. Trump and Johnson: Ukrainian victory is elementary In Texas, at the invitation of a pro-Ukrainian think tank, several politicians and financiers met and discussed the current situation of the war in Ukraine. Earlier this month, the former US president said he would end the war in one day: I don’t want anyone to die anymore. This is where people die. Russians and Ukrainians, I want it to stop. However, there is no prospect of a quick solution to the war – provided Ukraine retains all of its national territory. A spokesperson for Boris Johnson, referring to the meeting between the two former heads of government, said: Boris Johnson and Donald Trump have talked about the fact that a Ukrainian victory is elementary, reports Policy. Trump and Johnson: US and UK provide strong support for Ukraine The atmosphere between Trump and Johnson is now more tense than it was during Trump’s presidency. Trump said Johnson’s administration had veered left in the context that Johnson also wanted to rely on renewable energy such as wind power. They didn’t stay conservative, Trump said of the Johnson administration. Britain and the United States are currently providing significant support to Ukraine. Among others, with the Challenger and Abrams main battle tanks. Outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is following Boris Johnson’s course. The Biden administration is also pursuing a strongly pro-Ukrainian track. However, if the White House were won again by a Republican in 2024, it is unclear to what extent Ukraine would continue to be supported. (pl)

