Opponents of Modi boycott the opening of India’s new parliament | International

India’s main opposition parties on Sunday boycotted the inauguration of a new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rare show of unity against his ruling Hindu nationalist party, which has ruled for nine years and is seeking a third term in the elections next year.

Modi opened the new parliament in the capital of New Delhi by offering prayers as Hindu priests sang religious hymns. Opposition parties criticized the event, saying Modi had ousted President Draupadi Murmu, who has only ceremonial powers but is the head of state and highest constitutional authority.

Shortly after the inauguration, a visibly beaming Modi entered parliament to enthusiastic applause from his party’s MPs who chanted Modi, Modi. He gave a nearly 40-minute speech in which he praised India’s parliamentary democracy and said the country had left its colonial past behind, referring to the old parliament building built by the British when they ruled India.

India is the mother of democracy, Modi said, as lawmakers hit their desks. Several years of foreign domination have robbed us of our pride. Today, India has left behind this colonial mindset.

Opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: Parliament is the voice of the people. The Prime Minister regards the inauguration of Parliament as a coronation.

At least 19 opposition parties skipped the event, which coincided with the birthday of a Hindu nationalist ideologue.

Opposition parties said in a statement on Wednesday that Modis’ decision to inaugurate the building was a grave insult to Indian democracy, as the government had disqualified, suspended and muted opposition lawmakers while passing controversial legislation with little debate.

When the soul of democracy has been sucked out of parliament, we find no value in a new building, the parties said.

Powerful Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said the opposition had politicized the event. Other Modis party leaders said the boycott was an insult to the prime minister.

The new triangular-shaped building constructed at an estimated cost of $120 million is part of a $2.8 billion revamp of British-era offices and residences in central New Delhi that will also include blocks of buildings to house government ministries and departments; and Modis new private residence. The entire project, called Central Vista, spans 3.2 kilometers (1.9 miles).

The project was announced in 2019 and Modi laid the groundwork in December 2020.

The plan drew fierce criticism from opposition politicians, architects and heritage experts, many of whom called it irresponsible for the environment, a threat to cultural heritage and too expensive.

Outrage grew in 2021, when at least 12 opposition parties questioned the timetable for the projects, saying it was built as the country faced a devastating rise in coronavirus cases. They called the revamp a Modis vanity project and said its construction took priority over the loss of lives and livelihoods during the pandemic.

A year earlier, a group of 60 former civil servants wrote an open letter to Modi highlighting the architectural value of the old parliament and said the new plan would irrevocably destroy the region’s cultural heritage.

The Modis government said the revamp was needed because the old building was showing signs of distress and overuse and the new design combines the country’s heritage and traditions.

The new building sits directly opposite the old Parliament of India, a circular structure designed by British architects in the early 20th century. The new four-storey building has a total of 1,272 seats divided into two chambers, almost 500 more than the previous one.

The old Parliament will be transformed into a museum.

During the televised ceremony on Sunday, Modi bowed before a golden royal scepter which his Bharatiya Janata party said symbolized the transfer of power when it was presented to the country’s first prime minister on the eve of the India’s independence from Britain in 1947. Dozens of Hindu priests followed Modi inside parliament, where he installed the scepter near the speaker’s chair.

Modis’ critics and opposition leaders questioned the historicity of the scepters and said the emblem was appropriate for a monarchy, not a democracy.

Last year, Modi inaugurated a renovated colonial-era avenue in the heart of New Delhi used for ceremonial military parades. The boulevard was previously called Rajpath, or Kingsway, but the Modis party changed it to Kartavya Path, or Road to Duty, arguing that the old name was a symbol of slavery that had been erased forever.

The controversy over the new legislative building comes just months after opposition leaders protested Gandhi’s disqualification from parliament in a libel case following remarks he made about the surname of Modis.

Barely a mile from the ceremony, a heavy police presence overpowered about 100 protesting Indian wrestlers and their supporters. They accuse their federation president of sexual misconduct and had planned to march to the new parliament building. Some of the protesters clashed with police and were taken to a bus.

Indian Wrestling Federation chairman Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has denied the charges, is a powerful Modis party legislator.

