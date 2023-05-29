How US allies can mitigate Trump 2.0





LONDON, May 29 (Reuters Breakingviews) – A return to the White House of Donald Trump would create challenges for other wealthy democracies around the world. After all, the former president loves Russia’s Vladimir Putin, is skeptical of climate change and favors protectionism Make America Great Again. The best insurance policy for the remaining members of the wealthy Group of Seven nations is to increase support for Ukraine, promote free trade and accelerate action on global warming.

Of course, it’s far from certain that Trump will win the Republican nomination, let alone the November 2024 presidential election. Polls show he has a decisive lead over his party rivals, but trails his successor Joe Biden in a hypothetical rematch.

There’s also no real knowing what Trump would do if he won. He’s a joker who has no qualms about doing what he says. But that is precisely the problem. Trump’s unpredictability could upend the relationship between the United States and its key allies at a time of multiple interconnected crises.

TRUMP IN THE POLYCRISIS

Biden has painstakingly created consensus with key allies since Putin invaded Ukraine last year. This solidarity was clear at the G7 summit in Hiroshima earlier this month.

The group doesn’t just act together to help Ukraine. Its members increasingly agree that they should reduce the risk of their exposure to the People’s Republic, but not decouple their economies. The rich democracies club also has an embryonic plan to build alliances with the poorest countries of the so-called Global South – for example, helping them develop in an environmentally sustainable way.

Additionally, Biden takes climate change seriously. He brought the United States back into the Paris Agreement and got Congress to pass the climate-friendly Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

A second Trump administration would carry risks on all of these fronts. The former president refused to support Ukraine, instead boasting of ending the war in one day. The concern is that he could strike a deal with Putin behind the back of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiys. This would irritate not only Ukraine, but also American allies in Europe.

The Republican frontrunner also criticized Biden for being pro-China and said he would tax China to build America. This is despite the fact that the current president has adopted a tougher policy towards Chinese aggression while seeking to stiffen the backbone of his allies.

One worry is that Trump would try to delink the United States from China or turn up the heat on Taiwan. This would increase the risk of conflict with China while straining relations with more conciliatory US allies. Chinese President Xi Jinping would certainly try to exploit all divisions.

Trump also has form when it comes to protectionism. During his tenure, he imposed tariffs on Chinese steel and other products, as well as imports from Europe. Bidens IRA also has protectionist elements, but at least the president has lifted European tariffs.

On the climate front, Trump seems unlikely to untie the IRA, not least because Republican-leaning states like Texas benefit from subsidies from the Green Tech Acts. The biggest worry is that he would pull the United States out of the Paris Agreement again. This could ease pressure on other countries, including China, to accelerate their decarbonization plans.

Trump may also show little interest in helping developing economies quickly go green. Although Biden did not provide much money to advance this initiative, he installed a climate-friendly World Bank president and gave leverage to the United States to help countries like Indonesia finance the energetic transition.

PREPARE FOR THE WORST

The world’s other wealthy democracies – call them the G6 – cannot change the outcome of the US presidential election. However, they are not completely helpless. The best way to deal with the risks of a second Trump presidency is to accelerate what they are already doing.

Start with defense. Its allies could now rearm faster, so they are less vulnerable should America become more isolationist. They could then, if necessary, take over the role of main arms supplier to Ukraine – starting with the supply of the F16 jets that the G7 dangled in Hiroshima.

Politicians in other wealthy democracies may also try to persuade Republican leaders that now is not the time to abandon kyiv. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met last week with Trump and other Republican politicians to spread that message.

In the meantime, the G7 could deepen its cohesion, for example by creating a committee to better coordinate economic relations with China. It could also expand its ranks to include other wealthy countries like South Korea and Australia, giving it more clout in the Asia-Pacific region where its only member is Japan. If US allies provide a stronger front, Trump might feel less able to intimidate them.

While Biden is still in the White House, the other G7 countries could also persuade the president to end his protectionist policies. For example, the Biden administration could implement friendhoring, the idea that the United States and its allies should distribute factories leaving China among friendly countries. On the other hand, bringing all production home would be incredibly inefficient and would further inflame tensions within the G7.

The G7 could also deliver on its promise to set up the World Trade Organization’s dispute settlement system next year. Trump effectively defaced the WTO when he was president. If it recovers, this could constitute a brake on future protectionism.

In the meantime, the G7 could accelerate its efforts to combat climate change. For example, he promised to continue reforming the World Bank and other multilateral development banks. And if India is ready for a climate partnership with the G7, now is the time to strike a deal. It would be a mistake to wait until 2025 and risk finding out that Trump is opposed to such pacts.

If other wealthy democracies now adopt a vigorous mitigation strategy, they will be better prepared if Trump returns. The former real estate mogul would still bring plenty of new risk if he spent another four years in the White House. The only upside would be that the US constitution prevents him from running for a third term.

