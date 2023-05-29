China’s economy falters as concerns grow over Covid recovery

For Anna Li, this year has been the worst she can remember for finding a job in China even harder than during the pandemic.

I have been applying for jobs for six months. I’m really exhausted but haven’t received an offer yet, said the 25-year-old graduate from the wealthy eastern province of Shandong, adding that even if she landed a job, the wages for office jobs were often unbearable.

Five years ago, China’s economy was growing fast enough that many graduates could land good jobs. Now their outlook is less certain as the country’s economic recovery is not picking up speed six months after authorities began rolling back President Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid tough regime.

Industrial output and profits, property sales and credit growth all fell short of analysts’ projections in April and early May, recent data showed, undermining confidence in growth prospects for the world’s second-largest economy.

The slowing momentum has already rattled markets, with commodity prices such as copper and iron ore falling, stocks falling and the renminbi weakening to more than seven to the dollar. Consumer spending, which had initially surged after the relaxation of Covid-19 controls earlier in the year, also fell on a gloomy economic outlook.

Trust is a big issue, said Hui Shan, chief China economist at Goldman Sachs. For consumers, there are worries about the future that you don’t really want to spend. Private investment is also very low. You talk to entrepreneurs, there is still a reluctance to engage.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.



The jolts come just months after Chinese policymakers struck a dovish tone in hopes of bolstering business confidence to restart the country’s economic engine as it emerges from three years of pandemic restrictions that have stifled activity. .

They also unveiled a cautious growth forecast after a disappointing performance last year, when the economy grew just 3%, the lowest mark in decades, as it was hit by sporadic shutdowns, a housing market crash and travel restrictions. This year has started on a stronger path, with gross domestic product rising 4.5% in the three months to March on the back of booming exports and retail sales.

But in recent weeks, the outlook has darkened, with the real estate market in particular showing signs of fragility. Sales fell to 63% of their 2019 levels in April from 95% in March, research firm Gavekal said.

The real estate woes spilled over into industrial production, which fell in April from seasonally adjusted 2019 figures as demand for cement, glass and other goods fell. Household consumption, one of the main expected drivers of the recovery, also lost ground.

The slowing momentum has pushed up youth unemployment, which hit a record 20.4% last month.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.



But while youth unemployment has become the poster child for China’s economic woes, the picture for the broader labor market is more nuanced, economists said.

The overall unemployment rate actually fell to 5.2% in April, employment among migrant workers, who work in Chinese factories, rose 3.1% from pre-Covid levels in the first quarter , according to Citi.

With the general strengthening of the labor market, there was still hope that consumption and real estate would find their way in the coming months, some analysts said.

The engine of the consumption recovery is intact: A tightening labor market will eventually push up incomes and lead to higher household consumption in the coming quarters, Gavekal said.

For Chinese policymakers, the question is whether the recent slowness is a hiccup or whether the government will need to step in with more support, said Robin Xing, chief China economist at Morgan Stanley.

Xing said officials would wait to monitor plant activity over the next two months before making a decision. Stimulus measures could take the form of targeted subsidies for the purchase of vehicles, easing of restrictions on property purchases and funding for infrastructure projects.

You see a snapshot of an interactive chart. This is probably because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.



Beijing’s 5% annual growth target for 2023 should still be achievable, given last year’s weak base, when authorities shut down Shanghai, China’s largest city, and other metropolises for a while. months, experts say.

The government will not let growth fall below that level, which would increase long-term unemployment and risk causing social problems, according to Morgan Stanley’s Xing. Social stability is the hard constraint, he said.

Whatever the political orientation, for Chinese youth, this year promises to be bleak. Shifts in government priorities, such as the shift towards electronics engineering and manufacturing and the move away from finance and internet platforms, have already altered the labor market and left many graduates off guard, said analysts.

Christina Liu, a student in her twenties from the southern province of Hunan, decided to pursue a doctorate after being unable to find work after her master’s degree. She is studying in Hong Kong but said many of her friends struggled to find jobs or change jobs.

Some of them wanted to quit but they don’t really dare to do so without another job already scheduled, Liu said.

Additional reporting by Wang Xueqiao in Shanghai