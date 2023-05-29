Just a joke, Jokowi caused an uproar around the world!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – RI President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had repeatedly shouted that he would stop the export of raw minerals, especially tin. The tin export ban came from Jokowi after the government successfully banned nickel and bauxite exports from June 2023. So, even though there is no definitive settlement regarding the tin export ban, it turns out that Jokowi’s remarks caused an outcry around the world. Because, the price of tin will certainly experience a significant increase. One of the proofs is that Fitch Solution raised the forecast price of tin from US$20,000 per ton to US$25,000 per ton in 2023. ADVERTISEMENT Scroll to resume content Fitch noted that the change in the tin price projection was due to a number of regulations that threatened the supply of tin in the world market. Meanwhile, Chinese demand for tin remains weak even as the Bamboo Curtain country’s economy reopened after the Covid-19 pandemic. “On the other hand, tin mining in Myanmar’s Wa region and the ban on exporting Indonesian tin ingots will make the global tin market tighter in the future,” Fitch notes. Solution, quoted Monday (5/29/2023). Fitch Solutions also expects tin prices to rise over the coming months as the marine tin market believes supply has the potential to shrink after mining and mining bans officially come into effect. export from Myanmar and Indonesia. “Fitch Solutions predicts that tin prices will rise over the long term because demand will remain amid supply that has the potential to fall,” said the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif in a working meeting (Raker) on tin had no problem being able to export. However, the government expects tin mining companies to make derivatives from other downstream industries. “In order for it to generate added value, previously nickel with the endorsement we could generate 24 billion US dollars and with the support of Commission VII of the DPR issued the Minerba law”, said Minister Arifin , cited Monday (5/29/2023). Parliament questioned Bambang Patijaya, a member of DPR Commission VII, also questioned the measures taken by the government for the tin sector. Indeed, so far, the tin export business that has taken place is tin ingots with specifications of 99.99%. Bambang considered that tin exports were no longer raw products but finished products. “And if that tin is clear, just say it’s clear. That there are no obstacles downstream in the tin business, that in fact there was an early stage of downstream, so as I said, our pewter product is already triple 9,” Bambang said as quoted Monday (5/29/2023). [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Bauxite-copper officially banned for export June, it’s the turn of tin! (pgr/pgr)



