The top 15 celebrities who still support Donald Trump for president in 2024





In politics, celebrities often wield significant influence, shaping public opinion and championing their favorite candidates. While

In politics, celebrities often wield significant influence, shaping public opinion and championing their favorite candidates. While Hollywood is primarily known for its leftist stance, there are notable Republican celebrities who defy the norm and proudly align themselves with conservative values. Let’s take a closer look at some of these famous people who have lent their support to the Republican Party.

1. Clint Eastwood: Renowned actor and director, Clint Eastwood is an outspoken Republican who has shown unwavering support for conservative principles. His iconic roles and unwavering political convictions have made him an influential figure in the Republican circle.

2. Kid Rock: American musician and rapper, Kid Rock has been a strong supporter of Republican causes. With his fusion of rock, rap and country music, Kid Rock has amassed a devoted fanbase, many of whom share his conservative views.

3. Ted Nugent: As a rock musician and NRA board member, Ted Nugent has long been associated with Republican politics. Known for his fiery speeches and fierce advocacy of Second Amendment rights, Nugent became a prominent figure within the conservative movement.

4. Elisabeth Hasselbeck: Television personality Elisabeth Hasselbeck rose to fame as co-host of “The View” and later as a contributor to “Fox & Friends.” His conservative views and articulate defense of Republican policies resonated with many viewers.

5. Stacey Dash: Conservative Actress and Commentator Stacey Dash has been an outspoken Republican, often sharing her political views on various media platforms. Dash’s endorsement of Republican candidates has drawn both praise and controversy within the entertainment industry.

6. Scott Baio: Best known for his roles on TV sitcoms like “Happy Days” and “Charles in Charge,” actor Scott Baio has become a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Baio actively campaigned for conservative causes and became a prominent conservative voice in Hollywood.

7. James Woods: Oscar-nominated actor James Woods is a vocal conservative on social media, using his platform to express his support for Republican candidates and policies. Woods engaged in political debates and became an influential voice within conservative circles.

8. Kirstie Alley: Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley is a longtime supporter of the Republican Party. She publicly supported Republican candidates and was active in raising awareness for conservative causes.

9. Jon Voight: Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight is known for his conservative views and support for Republican politicians. Voight was a strong advocate for conservative causes and actively campaigned for Republican candidates.

10. Patricia Heaton: Actress Patricia Heaton, known for her roles on shows like “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “The Middle,” has been a strong Republican and pro-life advocate. She has used her platform to express her conservative beliefs and support for Republican initiatives.

11. Dennis Miller: Comedian and political commentator Dennis Miller has been a strong supporter of conservative politics and Republican candidates. Known for his quick wit and political ideas, Miller has become a popular figure in the conservative media landscape.

12. Robert Duvall: Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall has publicly expressed his conservative views and support for Republican candidates. Duvall’s acting prowess and political activism have made him a respected figure in entertainment and politics.

13. Angie Harmon: Actress Angie Harmon, known for her roles on TV shows like “Law & Order” and “Rizzoli & Isles,” has been a vocal conservative and Republican Party supporter. Harmon actively campaigned for Republican candidates and was involved in various conservative initiatives.

14. Craig T. Nelson: Actor Craig T. Nelson, known for his roles in “Coach” and “Parenthood,” was an outspoken Republican and advocate for limited government and conservative policies. Nelson has used her platform to express her political views and support Republican causes.

15. Kristy Swanson: Actress Kristy Swanson, best known for her role as the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has championed conservative causes and voiced support for Republican candidates. Swanson actively engaged in political discussions and championed conservative values.

These notable Republican celebrities have used their platforms to champion conservative values, often challenging the prevailing liberal consensus in the entertainment industry. Their unwavering support for the Republican Party has not only earned them respect within conservative circles, but has also sparked dialogue and debate about the intersection of politics and celebrity influence.

While the majority of Hollywood leans to the left, these prominent figures prove that political diversity exists even in the glitz and glamor of the entertainment world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://celebmagazine.com/the-top-15-celebrities-who-still-endorse-donald-trump-for-president-in-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos