Narendra Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi installs Sengol in new parliament building amid religious rituals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi installed a scepter or sengol in the new parliament building on Sunday morning amid religious rituals by priests, reminiscent of a tradition associated with the Chola kings of consecrating the house of democracy.

Modi bowed down to the scepter and then carried it inside the new Lok Sabha chamber, followed by a procession of priests chanting mantras.

He placed the scepter next to the president’s chair, apparently seeking to emphasize the primacy of Hindu culture and traditions in the seat of democracy of a multi-religious and secular country.





The Prime Minister then officially inaugurated the new Parliament building. This was followed by multi-faith prayers, held at the venue but outside the Lok Sabha chamber where the sengol was placed by Modi.

Modi returned to the new Lok Sabha Hall around noon amid loud chanting of Bharat Mata ki jai and Modi, Modi to address the guests from various fields and the assembled MPs, Chief Ministers and political party leaders.

He received a standing ovation as he made his way to the pedestal with Lok Sabha President Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Vice President Harivansh.

In his address, Modi said that during the reign of the Cholas in the south (a millennium ago), the sengol or scepter was considered a symbol of kartavyapath (the path of duty), sevapath (the service path) and Rashtrapath (the way of the nation).

He said the sengol symbolized the transfer of power from the British in 1947, a claim historians and scholars have disputed in recent days.

The Prime Minister said that under the guidance and blessing of priests from Tamil Nadu (where the sengol had been made), he installed the sacred sengol inside the Lok Sabha. He seemed to claim credit for restoring the dignity and honor of the sacred scepter.

Whenever the debates begin in the new Chamber, the sengol will inspire us, he said.

BJP social media manager Amit Malviya tweeted, attaching a video of Modi bowing to the sengol, which read: With this single gesture, the Prime Minister has reclaimed India’s long-forgotten dharma tradition, honored our saints and dharma gurus, who have guided leaders from time immemorial to uphold the Dharma.

He added: Sanatan parampara will always continue to guide our holy land.

In his 30-minute speech, Modi repeatedly invoked the symbolism of the new parliament building to underscore a fresh start, seemingly unfazed by the boycott of the inauguration by some 20 opposition parties. He did not mention their absence.

This new building will bear witness to the rise of a new autonomous India. This new building will be a testament to the realization of the resolve for a developed India, the Prime Minister said.

Some dates become immortal in the face of time. Today, May 28, 2023, is one of those days.

Messages from President Draupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had not been invited to the event, a key reason for the opposition boycott, were read ahead of Modis’ speech.

The opposition had demanded that the new parliament be inaugurated by the president and not by the prime minister. Not surprisingly, Murmus’ message sought to justify the government’s decision.

The architects of our Constitution envisioned a nation that would be characterized by the legislative principles set forth by democratically elected Members of Parliament. So, I am delighted that the Prime Minister, who is the symbol of Parliament’s confidence, is inaugurating this building, said the message from Murmus, read by Harivansh.

The objective of not inviting the President or Vice-President, to whom protocol gives precedence over the Prime Minister, was all too obvious as the event turned into a one-man show.

Basking in glory, Modi seemed to suggest that the inauguration of the new parliament building was of global significance, essential for the future of the world.

When India moves forward, so does the world. This new parliament building will herald the development of the world with the development of India, he said.

Every law passed in this new parliament building will lift India out of poverty, create new opportunities and become the foundation for creating a developed India in the next 25 years.

Modi used his speech to campaign virtually for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, highlighting his government’s achievements over the past nine years.

He said his government had not only constructed the new parliament building but had built over the past nine years 4 crore new houses for the poor, 11 crore toilets, over 4 lakh kilometers of roads to connect villages , over 50,000 water bodies and over 30,000 panchayat buildings.

From panchayat bhavans to parliament, one inspiration has guided us: the development of the nation and its people, he said to applause. Chants of Modi, Modi were heard again at the end of the event.