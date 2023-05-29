Defending his favorite presidential candidate, Jokowi is considered to have more guts than SBY

JAKARTA, COMPASS.com – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would have proved braver than the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) at the end of his second term.

It is known that SBY and Jokowi were presidents during the Reformation era, during which two terms were directly elected.

Pendiri Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Jusuf Wanandi According to him, SBY’s hesitation at the end of his term in the 2009-2014 term was seen during a speech at the Democratic Party convention regarding the presidential candidate for the next term.

“At first he wanted to realize it, everyone got together, everyone stopped being ministers, but in the end it was cancelled. So you can’t see no courage (You can see he doesn’t have the guts),” Jusuf told the ROSI program. Compass TV airs Thursday (5/25/2023).

Meanwhile, Jusuf felt that Jokowi at the end of his second term in charge was brave enough.

According to him, this courage showed itself when Jokowi tried to defend the presidential candidate who would replace him.

“Well, if we look at Pak Jokowi, it’s good simple man but he has guts and not only does his job too to achieve this (Jokowi is simple but has guts and he wants to try to achieve this),” he said.

Jusuf opines that Jokowi wants the leadership and policies he put in place during these two periods not to be wasted.

Therefore, Jokowi wants to be involved in the process of determining his successor.

According to Jusuf, what Jokowi did was not categorized abuse of power or abuse of power, including when Jokowi brought together a number of high-ranking political parties in the Palace.

Jusuf sees it as a good thing because the head of state is trying until the end of his term.

“If you look at him (Jokowi), he’s the person, I think he sees that (he sees) that he wants to continue this construction. And he, as a little people, used to feel how they were left behind. So now he tries his best to keep going as long as possible (Jokowi tries to do his best to continue his program as long as possible),” Jusuf said.

Additionally, Jusuf sees Jokowi as someone who is enthusiastic about doing anything.

Jusuf also hopes this attitude will inspire Jokowi to make or make better decisions.

“After all, he is human, so we certainly hope that in these actions he won’t make mistakes like getting fooled by the people around him,” Jusuf said.

As previously reported, Jokowi, as President, was considered to have interfered too much in determining the pair of presidential candidates (capres) and vice-presidential candidate (cawapres) to face the election. 2024 presidential election (Pilpres).

As we know, President Joko Widodo had brought together six general presidents of the political parties of the government coalition. The meeting was held at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday (05/02/2023).

According to Jokowi, his actions did not violate the constitution. He also emphasized that he does not try to intervene in various political parties regarding the promotion of presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

“Not the girls. It’s just a discussion, how come (it’s called) the girls. Discussion. Like I said earlier, I’m also a politician. I’m not in a relationship” , Jokowi said in Sarinah, Jakarta, last Thursday (4/5/2023).



